Mars Perseverance Rover Pictures: These Illustrations From NASA Will Leave You Awestruck

NASA's latest mission to Mars is the 2020 Mars Perseverance rover mission which is one of the most advanced robots of the agency. This has brought light in the new era of Mars exploration, as per the space agency. Mars mission 2020 is going on a voyage to search for traces of ancient life on the Red Planet. This is reportedly the first time NASA is sending a rover for Astrobiology, a mission to find life on the Red Planet. Right before this historic launch, Mars Perseverance rover pictures are going viral on the internet and people are going crazy about the incredible features of the robot. If you want to see NASA's most high-tech robot's pictures, then do not worry, here is all you need.

Mars Perseverance Rover pictures

Mars Perseverance Rover landing pictures (illustrations)

More about NASA's Mars launch

NASA is all set for its latest Mars mission after its previous mission, Mars Curiosity mission, exactly 9 years ago. Many people are eagerly waiting for the launch of the rover and to see the coverage of NASA Perseverance launch Live stream. The NASA Mars launch is going to be launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today i.e. July 30, 2020.

The historic launch is going to take place with a NASA launch Live stream coverage which would help others to watch Mars rovers live taking off from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. NASA TV live launch coverage begins at 7 AM EDT i.e. 4:00 AM PT or 4:30 PM IST today i.e. Thursday, July 30, 2020. The NASA Mars Perseverance Rover launch is set for 7:50 AM EDT which is 4:50 AM PT or 5:20 PM IST.

The Mars Perseverance Rover is going to the Red Planet on a specific spot known as the Mars' Jezero Crater which is believed to be a dried lake. The NASA Rover will take around seven months to travel to the Red Planet. As per the official site of NASA, the Mars Perseverance Rover will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, to search for signs of life, explore the planet's geology, and more.

All Images ~ NASA website (mars.nasa.gov)

