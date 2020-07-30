NASA Launch Schedule: Mars Rover Launch Window To End In August

NASA is ready to achieve another landmark with its newest robotic Mars rover that is set for July 30 launch. The new mission will make way for the next phase of exploration on Mars. This will be the third mission to Mars during this month after two recent launches from China and the United Arab Emirates. So, let’s check out the schedule for NASA Perseverance launch.

NASA launch schedule

The agency had planned the mission for earlier this month, however, the date had to be rescheduled after encountering a number of processing delays.

Mars Rover launch window

The Mars Rover called Perseverance is now scheduled to leave for the red planet on the Atlas V-541 rocket on Thursday, July 30, during a two-hour window. The launch window is set to open at 4:50 AM PDT (7:50 AM EDT) and end on August 15, 2020. The duration will vary for each day, lasting two hours approximately.

The Atlas V-541 is a massive rocket that is mainly used for interplanetary launches. The Curiosity and InSight were also launched to the red planet using an Atlas V type.

The mission will also involve a small interplanetary helicopter which will be launched along with Perseverance. The rocket will lift off from the Space Launch Complex 41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and the event will be available on live stream. The rocket is scheduled to land on the red planet next year on February 18.

NASA launch - Event live stream

People who wish to catch the live event can visit NASA’s official website on the link here. The page will stream the live event starting 7 AM.

Perseverance is a car-size wheeled robot which bears resemblance to Curiosity, which was used for the agency’s earlier Mars mission. However, the Perseverance will be landing on a different place called the Mars Jezero Crater, which was previously a lake. The ambitious mission is being managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and it will focus on exploring signs of ancient microbial life. The mission will also look to explore and understand the climate and geology on Mars.

Image credits: Space