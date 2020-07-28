Good News: From NASA's Mars 2020 Rover's 'go' For Launch To Dogs' Mask Demonstration

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, many have been feeling overwhelmed. While the unfortunate updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. So here are some encouraging and happy updates that not only give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster amid the gloomy times.

Donald Trump wears mask, ramps up hope on COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

While the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on the United States, US President Donald Trump not only wore a face mask during his visit to North Carolina but also ramped up hopes regarding COVID-19 vaccine to be developed by the end of 2020. Donald Trump said that he has “heard very positive things” regarding the timetable of the vaccine’s availability to the market.I heard very positive things,” Trump said when asked about the timetable for bringing a vaccine to market, “but by the end of the year we think we’re in very good shape to be doing that.”

President @realDonaldTrump: "We are mass producing all of the most promising vaccine candidates," so that on day one the vaccine is available to the American People pic.twitter.com/0xpMBRrTwI — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 27, 2020

Dubai-based Telangana man makes heart with fallen petals, netizens floored

A Telangana man Ramesh Rangarajan Gandhi, who lives in Dubai and was recently photographed while making a heart with fallen petals is going viral on social media. The man was pictured in the exact moment when he was arranging the petals fallen from the tree in heart shape by a woman named Nesma Farahat. The candid picture was initially on Instagram by ‘thehappyboxofficial’ handle and later picked up by various media houses, turning the man into a viral sensation.

Dogs demonstrate correct method of wearing face mask, netizens say 'excellent Info'

In a unique public health safety advisory, two Australian pooches demonstrated how to properly wear the face masks to ensure maximum safety from the COVID-19 disease. Shared by a doctor from Australia, Sandra Demaio, the post shows two Golden Retriever canines giving examples of wrong and right methods of covering the face with masks in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection. Sandra wrote in an Instagram post, “For this latest public health announcement, over to Luna and Harry.”

NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Perseverance is 'go' for launch on July 30

On July 27, NASA said that its Mars 2020 rover ‘Perseverance’ has a 'go for launch’ and was set for lift-off this week to seek the ancient microbial life on the red planet. "The launch readiness review is complete, and we are indeed going for launch," administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a news conference at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center. The launch will take place at 7:50 am (1150 GMT) on July 30 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 onboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, according to an official communication released by NASA on its website.

We are three days away from the launch of @NASA’s next Mars rover and weather is 80% go for launch. The @ulalaunch rocket carrying @NASAPersevere is targeting liftoff at 7:50 a.m. ET on July 30.



You can watch live launch coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET: https://t.co/AuL4mQfsyu pic.twitter.com/qzcBJXr1Yw — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) July 27, 2020

UN Chief names young Indian activist Archana Soreng to new Climate Change Advisory Group

On July 27, the United Nation’s Secretary-General António Guterres announced an Indian origin youth climate change activist on his board of advisory. According to the UN’s official press release, the Secretary-General felt that the UN must not ignore the urgency of the climate crisis and “engage young people” in an open and transparent dialogue to address the issue. Hence, he appointed Archana Soreng and seven other people from across the world, aged 18 to 28, to advise him on global warming issues.

Young people are on the front lines of #ClimateAction, showing us what bold leadership looks like.



That is why I am launching my Youth Advisory Group on climate change - to provide essential perspectives, ideas & solutions. https://t.co/i16H8sNljI pic.twitter.com/zwUynl9T7i — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 27, 2020

