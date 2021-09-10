Migratory Birds Exploit Atmospheric Winds For Non-stop Flight Across Oceans, Reveals Study

Large migratory birds have always been a subject of study for researchers as they are known for their baffling ability to cross vast oceans in a non-stop flight. However, a new method, that involved analysing flight of these birds using tracking devices has revealed the reason behind their impressive flight strength. However, scientists also found atmosphere as an utterly important contributor for keeping the birds in the air for excessive extended periods of time.

Birds like the Siberian Crane and Flamingos are those which are known to seasonally travel across vast oceans, an event called 'migration'. Some migratory birds, are capable enough to rest and feed over water which contributes to their ability for long flights. On the other hand, common birds are incapable of resting and feeding over water, let alone oceans, which would make it impossible for them to take non-stop flights.

What does the study say?

According to ScienceDaily, the study was published in The Royal Society Publishing, which concluded this after analysing 112 air-crossing tracks across nine years. Jointly conducted by researchers at Germany-based Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior and the University of Konstanz, the research collected data from 65 sea birds across five species that were strapped to the miniature GPS tracking devices. Observations pointed out that large birds exploited the benefits of atmospheric winds to save energy expenditure during flights. Interestingly, some birds even took only those migratory routes that provided the appropriate conditions and would require less wing-flapping.

Data shared by one of the researchers showed that the oriental Honey Buzzard, whose flight was analysed, took the route over the East China Sea that was an 18-hour-flight. It reportedly flew 700 km non-stop during Autumn, when the atmosphere provided optimal conditions and suitable uplift conditions. The data revealed that uplift, something which was counted out as a contributor in bird-flight, also had a fair share in reducing energy costs. Uplift provides the birds to rise higher and experience less air drag, resulting in smooth flights. But the researchers showed concerns as the atmospheric dependence of these birds will make them vulnerable to any climatic change.

