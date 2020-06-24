Milky Way Photographer Of The Year Competition Reveals Stunning Pics; Check Out

Mystical photographs of the Milky Way's deep center that won the photography competition have stunned the internet. Shared on Instagram by travel photography blog Capture The Atlas, the breath-taking photos of the spiral galaxy 100,000 light-years away were captured by some of the best astrophotographers from around the world.

“Any great Milky Way photograph always goes beyond technical steps; there is a moment, a story, and a seed that has been growing in the photographer’s mind for some time until all the elements align to create the image,” the Capture the atlas blog post read. Images from the far American Wild West to the unfamiliar landscapes of Antarctica, passing by spectacular deserts, glaciers, mountains, beaches to the milky way were shared in Astro-landscape photography.

The photo titled “Winter Milky Way” shot by Nicholas Roemmelt depicted the “Queen of the Dolomites” located on the south face of the Marmolada, a glacial gate that looked like the gigantic shark. The image was shot as a tribute to Hansjörg Auer, one the best climbers, who unfortunately passed away in an avalanche while climbing the Canadian Mountain Howse Peak. Another image is known as the “Lake Rotoiti by Night” was shot at Lake Rotoiti by Mark Gee which is part of the Nelson Lakes National Park on the South Island. In this image, the Milky Way was absolutely stunning above the snow-capped mountains in New Zealand. At least 25 such mesmerizing images made it on the roundup photos of the competition.

Read: NASA Scientists Discover Remarkable Cosmic Baby—a 240-year-old Neutron Star

Read: Singapore Scientists Discover Five Antibodies That Can Block COVID-19 Infection

Use a Milky Way Calendar

Capture the Atlas listed "25 most inspiring Milky Way pictures" to help people find inspiration for planning and executing your Milky Way shots. Most images shot across different seasons spring to autumn each year were taken during the “Milky Way season” in 2019 and 2020. Photographer Dan Zafra was quoted saying that it was essential to choose one of the best days of the season to photograph the Milky Way. For this, one could use a Milky Way Calendar according to their location, and look for a dark place away from light pollution, he added. Speaking about how to capture the epic shots, he said, focusing before dusk since focusing at night is more challenging so one could use the live view mode on camera and zoom in on a bright star adjusting the focus ring manually until the star can be seen sharp.

Read: Singapore Scientists Discover Five Antibodies That Can Block COVID-19 Infection

Read: Coronavirus: Flushing 'can Propel Viral Infection 3ft', Scientists Ask To Shut Toilet Lid