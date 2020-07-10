Moonwalker Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth Taken From Apollo 11 Spacecraft in 1969 

A spectacular image of the Earth captured from the moon from the Apollo 11 spacecraft in 1969 has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin Buzz, the second ever to land on the moon in historic Apollo mission with Neil Armstrong and Mike Collins, the image depicts the limb of the moon representing the Earth on the horizon which was shot on July 20. Buzz captioned the #thursdaythrowback image as “the view of home never gets old”. With more than 14,000 likes, the imagery has captured the attention of internet users.

Featuring the area of Smyth's Sea on the nearside, the picture shows the moon terrain as the Earth is seen rising above the moon's horizon. At 85 degrees east longitude and 3 degrees north latitude as the coordinates of the center of the terrain, the module pilot had landed in the Lunar Module (LM) "Eagle" with commander Edwin E. Aldrin Jr and astronaut Armstrong to explore the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon as a part of NASA’s mission. More than 50 years ago, NASA’s Apollo launched its first journey to the moon landing on the lunar module (LM) dubbed "Eagle".

Tracking the journey:

Inspiring and beautiful

Internet poured a slew of reaction, as users shared another perspective of the Earth Shot from the Apollo mission. “What do you do after you have walked on the moon? Seriously, what goals do you set?” inquired one. “I cannot imagine what that was like in person.,” said another. “Dr. Aldrin, thank you very much for this picture. It's inspiring and beautiful at the same time. Have you ever been afraid of not being able to come home again?” asked the third. Users also shared information about NASA’s project Blue Marble, 2012. One wrote, “What's amazing is how unique our blue liquid oceanic Earth is. Of course, there must be others. In our own solar system, we have outer moons and a planet, Pluto, covered in FROZEN water. Awaiting Goldilocks.”

Defined my childhood. Helped me to comprehend the magnitude of space and our place in it. Thank you for everything Sir! — Jim Sutton (@sutton1012) July 9, 2020

Beautiful. There’s not much I wouldn’t give to have been able to go into space and see that for real — Graeme Smith (@Oldbadgers) July 9, 2020

Wow! I would die to see that in person. — Miranda Renee Nunnery (@NunneryRenee) July 10, 2020

Here's another perspective of Earth shot a bit later during the #Apollo11 mission - Neper crater is seen clearly!https://t.co/rdR6IlgI5b pic.twitter.com/JWtr8KUIIt — Avi Solomon (@AviSolomon8) July 9, 2020

(All Images Credit: NASA/AP)