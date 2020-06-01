Mouse On SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Or Frozen Oxygen? Netizens React To Strange Video

SpaceX has become the first private organisation to send a spacecraft to space. Two US astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, created history by blasting off into space with the NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon launch on May 30, but they are not alone in the vast space. According to reports, a mighty mouse was seen on the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule's fuselage. A video has surfaced on the internet and has everyone shocked.

Is there a mouse on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket?

Millions of people across the world were glued to the live stream of the ‘spectacular’ launch of US astronauts from American soil for the first time in nine years. It was a proud moment for Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, which is now the first private company to send a craft to space. While the world was watching America create history, the mouse was seen walking on the carrier. One of the internet users posted the short clip showing the small animal running and walking around the fuselage.

While sharing the clip the user said: "Looks like a MOUSE hitchhiked a ride on Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launch today!" The Twitter user also said that "the mouse showed a truly amazing ability to withstand heat!" Many people who saw the 'mouse' walking on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket find it unbelievable, as per many reactions on social media. While some find it funny and say that it is the "Frozen oxygen," others are pointing it out to be fake. It is hard to say anything about it as NASA and SpaceX both haven't reacted on the same. However, users find it unbelievable as the mouse is seen walking around freely despite the heat and the laws of gravity.

Looks like a MOUSE hitchhiked a ride on Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launch today!



The mouse showed a truly amazing ability to withstand heat!



pic.twitter.com/lv9z5xgDaV — BeachMilk (@BeachMilk) May 31, 2020

Apart from this, one user pointed out that he has seen a similar video used by SpaceX before and he accused the aeronautical organisation of using the old video. He also shared a screen recording where he is allegedly showing all the previous launches by the company. Take a look at the tweet here:

Yeh it's old footage if Elon is using this again... Then he's really stupid!!! pic.twitter.com/re7JNPJfyr — Jerryfletcher (@Jerryfl54707913) May 31, 2020

Netizens' reactions to a mouse on SpaceX rocket:

It's a piece of ice. — Evergreen Intel (@vcdgf555) May 31, 2020

That can't be a mouse, those thrusters are massive. It would be the size of a dog or something. There are a few explanations online of "mouse-like" movement of frozen oxygen on spaceX rockets online. It's called the Leidenfrost effect. — Brendan (@nadnerb217) June 1, 2020

SPM I don't know how to get this video out there and thought maybe you'd like to try? It's video of an actual MOUSE crawling on the fuselage of the Spacex rocket as its on its way to the ISS. It's clear proof the footage is a total hoax.https://t.co/gLCUNw4hrj — ❌OldSchool❌ (@mikeab64) June 1, 2020

I swear this video is on YouTube already like last year... So they used the same footage again then... Silly Elon... Can't even fake space very well — Jerryfletcher (@Jerryfl54707913) May 31, 2020

🇺🇸 S P A C E M O U S E 🐀#SpaceX pic.twitter.com/P0Y1elEwkm — SirWilliamScott (@SirWilliamScot5) May 31, 2020

