Mummies Of Ancient Animals 'digitally Unwrapped' In High-resolution 3D Scans

In a groundbreaking feat, three animals that were mummified thousands of years ago have been ‘digitally unwrapped’ by researchers using high-resolution 3D scans.

A snake, bird, and cat from Egypt’s Centre’s collection at Swansea University are at least 2,000 years old and the ancient texts on them suggest they were offered to the souls of the departed. However, since there was limited known of what lay inside of the mummies, the researchers said that the details uncovered in the latest study were ‘extraordinary’.

As per the study, the scientists used X-ray micro CT scanning technique that generates 3D images with a resolution that is 100 times greater than that of a medical CT scan. This enabled the team to have a detailed inspection of the animals reaching even their smallest bones and teeth.

The ancient Egyptians mummified animals in a similar manner as humans. Sometimes, as per the study, the animals were buried along with their owner or even as a food supply for the afterlife. It is also believed that as many as 70 million animal mummies were created in a specific way involving priests.

What did researchers find?

With the detailed images, the researchers were able to find that the cat was, in fact, a nearly five-month-old kitten. Scientists cited unerupted teeth hidden within the jaw bone as the evidence for the younger age of the animal along with the separation of vertebrae indicated that it had been strangled.

The mummified bird assembled Eurasian kestrel and the micro ST scanning enabled virtual bone measurement that gave an accurate representation of the species. The third animal, the snake was identified as a mummified juvenile Egyptian Cobra or ‘Naje haje’ who was deprived of water during its life and was ultimately killed in a whipping act.

The study noted about the same: “Analysis of bone fractures shows it was ultimately killed by a whipping action, prior to possibly undergoing an ‘opening of the mouth’ procedure during mummification; if true this demonstrates the first evidence for complex ritualistic behaviour applied to a snake.”

Moreover, Dr. Carolyn Graves-Brown from the Egypt Centre at Swansea University said, “Our findings have uncovered new insights into animal mummification, religion and human-animal relationships in ancient Egypt.”

(Image credit: Swansea University)

