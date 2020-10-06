Mummy Tomb Dating Back 2,500 Years Ago Opened In Egypt; Watch

While COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world to become a pressing concern for the past months, people in Egypt are busy discovering mummy coffins which date back 2,500 years ago. Egypt's tourism and antique minister recently attended an event where newly discovered mummy coffin was opened. The video from the event was shared by the New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt, Greg Lewis. Check out the video below -

2500 years old mummy coffin opened

The archaeologists in Egypt took to a rather eventful turn to open the mummy coffin in front of a live audience consisting of delegates from Egypt. Many people could be seen filming the mummy coffin as it was getting opened. It was first of the 59 sealed sarcophagi consisting the bodies of Egyptians priests buried 2,500 years ago, according to Global news.

Honoured to be invited by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities HE Khaled El Anany to Saqqara for the announcement that a new tomb of mummies has been discovered. I saw one being opened for the first time in 2600 years! Truly amazing! @TourismandAntiq @MFATNZ ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ pic.twitter.com/5oLfAM7zAV — Greg Lewis ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¬ (@NZinEgypt) October 3, 2020

The officials present at during the event were quoted by Global News stating that the wooden tomb consisted of a mummy which was wrapped in an ornate burial cloth. The cloth was decorated to make it look like the deceased person's face. Saqqara, the place where the 59 wooden tombs were discovered was an ancient burial ground, thus the discovery of the tombs there does not come as a surprise. The coffins are expected to go on display at the currently under construction Grand Egyptian Museum in the Giza Plateau.

The mummy tomb, which has been sealed for 2500 years, has been opened for the first time. pic.twitter.com/KWGT95girv — Psychedelic Art (@VisuallySt) October 5, 2020

Image courtesy -@VisuallyST Twitter

Archaeologists had announced the discovery of 13 coffins back in September, the number since then has increased after deeper exploration of Saqqara. The shafts of the mummy coffins were situated 12 metres deep. As of now, it is not sure how many tombs actually exist in Saqqara but the exploration for the same will be going on at the same pace.

This has been the biggest discovery to come out of Egypt in a long time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The public display of the opening of the mummy coffins is also partly fueled by Egypt's current need to increase tourism as it was affected deeply in the pandemic. The discovery is being deemed as a gift of the century as the mummy is in perfect condition for display, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Egypt, who was quoted by Global news.

