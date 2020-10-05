UK Man Stacks 46 Toilet Rolls On Head, Sets Guinness World Record | WATCH

A British man broke the Guinness World Records after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds. The record was achieved by James "Jay" Rawlings, who also holds a number of records for balancing items on his chin, including a chainsaw, lawnmower, guitar, a chair, baseball bat, among other things. Jay posted a video of himself on Twitter balancing 46 toilet paper rolls as part of the Guinness World Records' weekly challenge.

"Soooo I may have kept practicing with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand... I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!!" Jay wrote while sharing his video with Guinness World Records. The international records verification authority shared Jay's video and congratulated him for "smashing" the week's Guinness World Records challenge with most toilet rolls balanced on the head at a time.

Other Records of Jay

Jay, who broke yet another Guinness record on September 30, was balanced on a chair on his father's chin at the age of four. His father Steve Rawlings is also a Guinness World Records title holder as he too balances objects on his chin and head. The father-son duo, who hail from Chinnor, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, has broken more than a dozen records during the COVID-19 lockdown.

James has achieved several Guinness World Records titles during this time, including the longest duration balancing a lawnmower on the chin (not powered), farthest distance walking balancing a lawnmower on the chin (not powered), longest duration balancing chainsaw, most CDs/DVDs thrown into a target in one minute and most chairs balanced on the chin. The chair balancing record was attempted on Britain's Got Talent.

