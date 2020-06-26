NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken, Chris Cassidy Begin Spacewalk Outside ISS, Watch Video

Few weeks after the historic launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon that carried Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS), Behnken and ISS astronaut Chris Cassidy have started the “spacewalk” on June 26. Among many milestones for the hours-long walk that is underway, the latest update posted by NASA and the ISS said that first of the three ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries have been replaced. The pistol grip tool or PGT was being used to “complete” the release of the boats and the second replacement was initiated.

The primary tasks as per NASA’s website for the astronauts is to remove three existing nickel-hydrogen batteries and replace them with two brand new lithium-ion batteries to store electricity for one pair of the station’s solar arrays. Moreover, the astronauts will be installing an "adapter plate" to finish the circuit to the newly replaced batteries and relocating the nickel-hydrogen batteries, two of them have to be moved to an external platform for future disposal. NASA has also predicted for the walk to last for at least seven hours. Another similar venture is planned for July 1. On June 26, both Cassidy and Behnken will replace all batteries to upgrade the power supply capabilities Watch spacewalk live coverage:

'Hoping to not mess too many things up'

Previously, the two astronauts, who flew a SpaceX rocket and capsule to space for the first time, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are ‘hoping to not mess too many things’ at the International Space Station. After being welcomed on board by the commander of Expedition 63, Astronaut Chris Cassidy, Doug said that he and Behnken are ‘happy’ to be a part of the team and are looking forward to assisting the ISS crew. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also congratulated the newest members of the ISS and informed that “whole world” saw the NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon mission.

