NASA Experiments With Cold Atom Lab Hardware Aboard ISS With Mixed Reality Technology

Taking another shot at virtual reality, NASA is experimenting if the technology can be useful for repairing hardware aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a recent document, the agency revealed that it is testing the limits of mixed reality technology, equipped in a headset, for repairs and upgrades of the Cold Atom Lab. If successful, astronauts staying in the ISS can do the required work on the lab themselves in a much efficient way instead of relying on the engineers on Earth.

The Cold Atom Lab is an important asset as it is the first-of-its-kind physics laboratory operating in Earth orbit. No bigger than a mini-fridge, the lab can host multiple experiments that explore the fundamental nature of atoms by cooling them down to nearly absolute zero- the coldest an object can be. NASA explains that the ultracold atoms produced by the lab underpin many modern technologies as they provide a window into the quantum realm, where matter exhibits strange behaviors. Kamal Oudrhiri, Cold Atom Lab’s project manager at JPL said-

"Cold Atom Lab is investing in the use of this technology on the space station not just because it’s intriguing, but because it could provide additional capabilities for these complex tasks that we rely on astronauts to perform".

How beneficial is Mixed reality during complex engineering works

The concept of mixed reality is being preferred by NASA as the astronauts will be able to perform complex engineering work on the Cold Atom lab themselves. This idea sprung after NASA astronaut Christina Koch, while working with Earth-based engineers to install hardware into the Cold Atom Lab, realised that the work can be done more efficiently and with better assistance.

Describing the headset used for the technology, NASA said that the mixed reality headsets such as the HoloLens look like wraparound sunglasses, and unlike virtual reality headsets, the HoloLens has transparent lenses that blend the virtual and real worlds together. The agency also explained the importance of the technology by mentioning an experiment carried out in July this year. Astronaut Megan McArthur was replacing hardware in the Cold Atom land, and the headset she had donned while working, allowed the Earth-based team to see whatever she was seeing. Interestingly, the team was even able to communicate with her by projecting arrows in her view for direction during the task. Earlier, the scientists were only able to keep an update using a fixed camera which blocked most of the view. According to the agency, a number of additional upgrades are underway to Cold Atom Lab in the coming years.

This is the second instance when NASA has turned to virtual reality as the technology has previously crossed the minds of scientists to ease the hectic repairing and up-gradation process.

Image: NASA