NASA Inviting Applications For A Paid Stay In Isolation At Fake Mars For Eight Months

The current Coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of countries to opt for a complete lockdown. For those who are liking this time in self-quarantine and isolation, NASA has the perfect job. The US space agency, NASA is seeking candidates for a social isolation study that will help in future missions to Mars and space.

Also Read | Elon Musk Lauds 'incredible Work' By NASA & SpaceX For Demo-2 Mission

Astronauts experience different aspects of social isolation and confinement during their space missions. Researchers at NASA are working to learn more about the physical and psychological impact of confinement and isolation on humans. The selected applicants will spend eight months in isolation with a small international crew in Moscow, Russia. The aim of this mission by NASA is to help them prepare in their future expeditions to moon and Mars.

Also Read | NASA Gives Go-ahead For SpaceX's Historic Crewed Mission To The ISS Next Week

The participants will be in isolation where fake mars will be created to study the effect of condition and environment at Mars on humans. The selected applicants will experience environmental aspects similar to that on Mars on this fake Mars mission. Participants will be paid for their time on fake Mars by NASA at different levels. The level of payment will depend upon if the applicant is associated with NASA or not. The employment status at NASA will also be a major deciding factor in the compensation paid to the applicant. The upcoming study of this fake Mars mission by NASA will be building on a previous four-month study that was conducted last year.

Also Read | NASA Scientists Claim There Is No Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Also Read | NASA Invites People To Join Celebrating Historic ‘Launch America’ Space Flight, Virtually

How to apply on this fake Mars mission at NASA

This might sound like one of the most interesting jobs but there are some requirements for an eligible candidate. The primary criteria for application are that the willing candidate should be willing to spend eight months in isolation. Apart from that, there are other requirements too. Here are the detailed requirements for the fake Mars mission by NASA.

The candidate applying for this mission should be holding US citizenship.

The candidate should be aged 30 to 55 years of age.

The candidate should be proficient in both, Russian and English language.

The educational and work experience required are as follows: M.S., PhD., M.D. or completion of military officer training. Participants with a Bachelor’s degree and other certain qualifications (e.g., relevant additional education, military, or professional experience) may be acceptable candidates as well.

The candidates are advised to check the official website of NASA to check for latest updates and news regarding the mission.

See the official announcement by NASA here