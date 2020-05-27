NASA Live Stream: Where And How To Watch SpaceX Historic Astronaut Launch Online?

Quick links:
Today is the highly anticipated day for space missions as the launch of the NASA-Space X mission is scheduled for today. Today's liftoff is set for 4:33 pm EDT which could be seen in India at 2 am IST, May 28. The space mission aims to put the astronauts into the orbit, something which would resurrect US space agency NASA's ability to launch astronauts to the ISS after 9 years. Although NASA or SpaceX hasn't officially announced about the broadcast, such broadcasts are usually streamed via SpaceX's YouTube page and are expected to begin around an hour before the launch. Read on to check for the different outlets from where you can view the live NASA-SpaceX launch. Check out the video last uploaded on SpaceX's YouTube page.
ALSO READ| SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacesuit Impresses Netizens With Their Sleek Design
12:15 p.m. EDT – NASA TV launch coverage begins
4:33 p.m. EDT– Liftoff (around 2 am of May 28 in India)
5:22 p.m. EDT– Crew Dragon phase burn
6:05 p.m.EDT – Far-field manual flight test
7:05 p.m. EDT– Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon
7:30 p.m. EDT – News conference at Kennedy Space centre post-launch
ALSO READ| Weather Could Delay SpaceX's Historic Launch On May 27; What's Next?
Image courtesy: NASA twitter
The space mission is being called Demo-2 and it will be launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The humidity and storms have the chance of delaying the launch by 40%. However, the official weather squad is expected to share another weather update by today so as to ensure the possibility of launching the space mission today.
The spaceship actually has just a second or so to lift off and get on to its right path. So in case if there is any delay in the Wednesday launch, SpaceX and NASA would again try the launch on Saturday at 3:33 pm EDT or 3 pm EDT on Sunday when the weather conditions are also expected to be calm.
ALSO READ| NASA Launch Schedule: What Time Is The SpaceX Launch On May 27?
ALSO READ| NASA-SpaceX's Historic Launch Gets Big Boost As Weather Improves; Trump To Be Present
Promo Image courtesy: SpaceX on Unsplash