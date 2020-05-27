NASA Live Stream: Where And How To Watch SpaceX Historic Astronaut Launch Online?

Today is the highly anticipated day for space missions as the launch of the NASA-Space X mission is scheduled for today. Today's liftoff is set for 4:33 pm EDT which could be seen in India at 2 am IST, May 28. The space mission aims to put the astronauts into the orbit, something which would resurrect US space agency NASA's ability to launch astronauts to the ISS after 9 years. Although NASA or SpaceX hasn't officially announced about the broadcast, such broadcasts are usually streamed via SpaceX's YouTube page and are expected to begin around an hour before the launch. Read on to check for the different outlets from where you can view the live NASA-SpaceX launch. Check out the video last uploaded on SpaceX's YouTube page.

NASA launch live stream is available on these outlets

NASA Live

NASA's YouTube channel

NASA App for iOS

NASA App for Android

Space X YouTube

American Museum of Natural History

Discovery and Science Channel

The Museum of Flight

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Twitch.tv

Roku

Pluto TV

Hulu

DirectTV

DISH Network

Google Fiber

NASA TV on Satellite Galaxy 13

ABC News and the National Geographic Channel would be covering SpaceX's Demo-2 launch titled "Launch America: Mission to Space Live."

Apple TV and Amazon's news app on Fire devices and Fire TV.

Schedule for NASA's webcast: When to watch NASA-SpaceX Livestream

12:15 p.m. EDT – NASA TV launch coverage begins

4:33 p.m. EDT– Liftoff (around 2 am of May 28 in India)

5:22 p.m. EDT– Crew Dragon phase burn

6:05 p.m.EDT – Far-field manual flight test

7:05 p.m. EDT– Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

7:30 p.m. EDT – News conference at Kennedy Space centre post-launch

Things to know about NASA-Space X launch

The rocket launch is set for 4:33 p.m. Eastern time, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida

It will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station.

The last time astronauts launched from Florida was on NASA's final space shuttle flight in July 2011. Hurley was the pilot of that mission.

The space mission is being called Demo-2 and it will be launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The humidity and storms have the chance of delaying the launch by 40%. However, the official weather squad is expected to share another weather update by today so as to ensure the possibility of launching the space mission today.

The spaceship actually has just a second or so to lift off and get on to its right path. So in case if there is any delay in the Wednesday launch, SpaceX and NASA would again try the launch on Saturday at 3:33 pm EDT or 3 pm EDT on Sunday when the weather conditions are also expected to be calm.

