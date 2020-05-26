SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacesuit Impresses Netizens With Their Sleek Design

Since 2011, NASA has been sending out American astronauts to the International Space Station from Russia after shutting down the space shuttle programme. Now, after years, NASA will be sending off astronauts in American rockets as a part of its collaboration with private companies like SpaceX and others.

But, one interesting addition to the new astronaut crew will be the latest spacesuits designed by SpaceX. Astronauts will not be wearing the well-known orange launch suits but will sport a rather sleek and one-piece suit. Check it out below -

New SpaceX spacesuits

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will be setting out on the Demo-2 mission on May 27, 2020. This will be the first manned mission for SpaceX Crew Dragon, a spacecraft designed by SpaceX to transit astronauts to and from the International space station. This will also be the first SpaceX, a private company, will fly people into space.

The spacesuits were initially revealed by Elon Musk back in 2017 during a public event, where he noted that the suits have been tested for double vacuum pressure. Check out some of the interesting features of the SpaceX designed spacesuits below -

As per reports, the spacesuits designed by SpaceX are not meant to carry out any extra-vehicular activities. They have been designed to keep the crew members safe during their transit in the SpaceX Crew Dragon. The suit ensures that the astronaut has sufficient oxygen, sustain suitable temperatures and maintain atmospheric pressure in the correct boundaries. Another key feature of the suit is that it is a single piece, which makes sure that gloves and other elements of the suit do not fly away. The suit reportedly consists of two layers. The inner layer contains the atmospheric pressure whereas the outer layer holds the suit together and offers fire protection.

The sharp and sleek looking spacesuits consist logos of both NASA and SpaceX marking a unique collaboration between the two entities. Elon Musk, while revealing the suit back in 2017 had also stated that the design of SpaceX suits has been loosely inspired by videogames like Halo and Mass Effect. Netizens on various social media platforms have been impressed by the new range of spacesuits designed by SpaceX. Check out their reaction below -

