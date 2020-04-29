NASA Posts 'feel Good' Space Click Of Madagascar Coast With Sapphire Water, Pink Sediment

While the world is struggling to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic, NASA on April 29 shared a beautiful image of Mozambique Channel. The ‘iconic’ image shared by the US space agency shows the salty waters joining the freshwater outflow of the Betsiboka River, forming Bombetoka Bay.

The beautiful image of the northwestern coast of Madagascar has left internet users mesmerised. In the image, one can see the sapphire water tinged with pink where sediment is particularly thick. It also shows the stunning dense vegetation which adds a rich green pigment to the landscape. While taking to Instagram, NASA posted the image with a motivating message which read, “Keep your head up. Go with the flow. You got this”.

Even though shared just a few hours ago, the picture has received more than 460,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, one internet user called the image “beautiful”, while another wrote, “Looks like art. The earth is art”.

NASA's first 'Earth from Space' image

While there is not much to brighten one's day amid the pandemic, with more than half the world under lockdown and overwhelmed with grim updates on the crisis, NASA has been sharing iconic images of space exploration with endearing captions about mankind's great achievements beyond the planet's horizon.

Recently, on the occasion of 50th Earth Day on April 23 this year, NASA commemorated the event by sharing the first image of Earth from space which was captured by astronauts on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. The iconic picture was titled Blue Marble for it showed the planet in all its glory, with the oceans, continents, and clouds as seen from the space. As reiterated by NASA in the post, it's an image that continues to inspire and motivate people to appreciate the planet's beauty at its best.

