NASA Releases 'galaxy Sonification' To Show Cosmic Sights Can Be Experienced Through Sound

NASA’s recent clip that “conceptualized” data into assigning strange pitches to the stars and galaxies for the space buffs to experience the cosmic realm with “other sense than just sight” has left the internet curious and appreciative of the uncharted space. In stunning footage of the galactic cluster that NASA’ Hubble Telescope shared on its official Instagram handle, the space agency compiled the ambient sounds, ranging between 30 to 1,000 hertz on the galaxy’s cluster image via Data Sonification.

“Astronomical objects near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while those near the top produce higher ones,” NASA informed alongside the mesmeric clip, that largely astounded the cosmophiles.

In the footage, the translation of the digital imagery into sound begins on the left side of the image and gradually moves rightward. According to NASA’s release that explained the Milky Way sonification, the light objects, generally seen as located upward on the image produced higher pitches, as NASA explained that the galactic intensity of the light controls this volume. While the moving plane reaches the bright region, entering into the lower right of the image, a process known as a crescendo, the digital data captured by telescopes vary in sound pitch basis the visual representations of the galaxy image.

Sonified versions from galactic events

A commenter, mesmerized with the phenomenon asks in the thread, “Basic question: are there sounds during a major cosmic event, like a supernova?” While Hubble hasn’t addressed the query, NASA explained in a release that the data from roughly 400 light-years away can be heard as "solos" from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescope, and each image can reveal different phenomena altogether in the energetic regions of the space that contain clouds of dust with complex structures, or stars being born, or perhaps a supernova that can produce sonified versions.

“This is the best sound that I ever heard, totally alien ambient,” a commenter said. “Cool and strange,” the other added. “How does a sound journey in vacuum space,” wondered the third. Instagram was left stunned at NASA’s video as some said that they would in fact make the sound as their phone’s ringtones.

