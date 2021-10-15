NASA Scientist Answers If Mars Ever Looked Like Earth, Explains How Two Worlds Diverged

NASA scientist Dr. Becky McCauley Rench has revealed that ancient Mars did look like Earth a “very, very long time ago”. In a statement on 15 October, the US space agency said that the Red Planet wasn’t as dry always as it is today because similar to Earth, Mars also has seasons, polar ice caps, canyons and weather. “Ancient Mars may have been wetter and warmer, similar Earth,” said Dr Rench, adding that once upon a time, the Red Planet had volcanoes, floods and so much more.

NASA shared an interview with Dr Rench on Instagram, in which she was asked if Mars ever looked like Earth. The NASA scientist responded saying, “Yes, we think it did.”

How the two worlds diverged?

According to the official website, Dr Rench explained that when the solar system was formed four billion years ago, Mars and Earth were made up of "same materials and looked very similar". She said that both the planets are terrestrial, with a central core, a rocky mantle and a solid crust. Rench also added that Mars once even had lakes, streams and perhaps even a northern ocean.

“The two worlds diverged, and we have two very different planets today,” Dr. Rench said.

The NASA Scientist went on to say that despite the fact that the Red Planet may once have been warm and wet, it is now a cold and dry place. She explained that the Earth progressed with plate tectonics and the development of life. However, Mars’ “geologic activity subsided, lost water, and it became a much drier planet” over time.

“This shared history is part of why it's so fascinating to study the Red Planet. Our Mars exploration efforts are helping us understand more about Mars' past and future, as well as understanding Earth and planetary evolution both in our solar system and beyond,” Dr Rench said, adding “So, did Mars ever look like Earth? Well, yes it did. A very, very long time ago.”

(Image: Instagram)