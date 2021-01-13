NASA Shares Picture Of Most Massive Galaxy Cluster Located 10 Billion Light Years Away

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), on January 12, left the internet stunned by sharing an image of a galaxy located ten billion light-years away. Posted on the official Instagram page of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, the image features galaxy cluster IDCS J1426. “Want a beautiful space picture as a new background wallpaper for your phone or tablet?” NASA wrote sharing a downloadable link the picture.

The picture shows light glinting out of the colossal galaxy, which weighs roughly as much as 500 trillion suns. Alongside the picture, the space agency explained that the galaxy cluster is located 10 billion light-years from Earth. The statement implies that means that light detected from it is, which is seen in the picture, is from when the Universe was roughly 25per cent of its current age. “It is the most #massive galaxy cluster detected at such an early age,” NASA wrote.

With nearly 23 and half thousand likes, the breathtaking photograph has created a stir on the internet. "Do they still exist now. The Galaxies ?" questioned a user. "That is so stunningðŸ‘ I hope I can work at nasa laterðŸ˜ and research things like thisðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥," added another fascinated user. Meanwhile, somebody else proclaimed, "Well done, NASA. Thanks for sharing".

Oldest galaxy discovered

Meanwhile, astronomers have discovered what they think is the farthest and the oldest galaxy ever observed using the Keck I telescope. Termed as ‘GN-z11’, the galaxy is so distant that it defines the ‘observable universe itself’, says the press release by the University of Tokyo. With this finding, the researchers aim to establish a period of cosmological history when the universe was only a few hundred million years old. The research was led by Nobunari Kashikawa, a professor in the department of astronomy at the University of Tokyo.

