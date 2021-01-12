Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Event: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Galaxy Phones

Samsung has managed to create much anticipation around its Samsung Galaxy S21 event. The fans have been waiting for this new generation set of phones to be released soon. Currently, the users have been asking a lot of questions related to Samsung Galaxy S21 event. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 event

The makers have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy live event is going to take place on January 14, 2021. The users can watch this live event on Samsung’s official Youtube channel and social media handles too. To talk about the upcoming generation of their phones, it is certain that Samsung is going to bring in some products like Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

Reportedly, these phones have managed to cut down on the cost seen on last year’s Galaxy S20 series and have also brought in a completely new design, a flat display panel, and still taking advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. It is going to be the first time when a mobile company will be using that processor in North America for its S21. Apart from this, we have also managed to list some more update about the Samsung Galaxy S21 event.

The event is going to be Samsung will be live-streamed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has been confirmed that nobody will be present in-person for the event. Just before the COVID-19 outbreak hit on a global scale, Samsung has managed to host a launch event in San Francisco to bring in and show their Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from Samsung Galaxy S21, Buds Pro announcements are also expected at Unpacked. The event is going to take place on January 14.

Processor

CPU Speed: 2.73GHz, 2.5GHz, 2GHz

CPU Type: Octa-Core

Display

Size: 15.83cm (6.2") full rectangle / 15.41cm (6.1") rounded corners

Resolution: 3200 x 1440 (Quad HD+)

Technology: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Color Depth: 16M

Camera

Rear Camera - Resolution (Multiple)

12.0 MP + 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP

Rear Camera - F Number (Multiple)

F1.8 , F2.0 , F2.2

Rear Camera - Auto Focus

Yes

Rear Camera - OIS

Yes

Rear Camera - Zoom

Hybrid Optic Zoom at 3x , Digital Zoom up to 30x

Front Camera - Resolution

10.0 MP

Front Camera - F Number

F2.2

Front Camera - Auto Focus

Yes

Rear Camera - Flash

Yes

Video Recording Resolution

UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@24fps

Slow Motion

960fps @HD, 240fps @FHD

Memory

RAM_Size (GB)

8

ROM Size (GB)

128

Available Memory (GB)*

104.0

External Memory Support

MicroSD (Up to 1TB)

Number of SIM: Dual-SIM

SIM size

Nano-SIM (4FF), Embedded-SIM

SIM Slot Type: SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD)

Infra

2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD

2G GSM

GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900

3G UMTS

B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)

4G FDD LTE

B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3)

4G TDD LTE

B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500)

Connectivity

ANT+

USB Interface

USB Type-C

USB Version

USB 3.2 Gen 1

Location Technology

GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

Earjack

USB Type-C

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth v5.0

NFC

