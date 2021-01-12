Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Event: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Galaxy Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event is just around the corner and the users are certainly excited for the same. So we have listed all the info about it. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
samsung galaxy s21

Samsung has managed to create much anticipation around its Samsung Galaxy S21 event. The fans have been waiting for this new generation set of phones to be released soon. Currently, the users have been asking a lot of questions related to  Samsung Galaxy S21 event. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 event 

The makers have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy live event is going to take place on January 14, 2021. The users can watch this live event on Samsung’s official Youtube channel and social media handles too. To talk about the upcoming generation of their phones, it is certain that Samsung is going to bring in some products like Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

Reportedly, these phones have managed to cut down on the cost seen on last year’s Galaxy S20 series and have also brought in a completely new design, a flat display panel, and still taking advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. It is going to be the first time when a mobile company will be using that processor in North America for its S21. Apart from this, we have also managed to list some more update about the Samsung Galaxy S21 event.

The event is going to be Samsung will be live-streamed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has been confirmed that nobody will be present in-person for the event. Just before the COVID-19 outbreak hit on a global scale, Samsung has managed to host a launch event in San Francisco to bring in and show their Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from Samsung Galaxy S21, Buds Pro announcements are also expected at Unpacked. The event is going to take place on January 14. 

Processor

  • CPU Speed: 2.73GHz, 2.5GHz, 2GHz
  • CPU Type: Octa-Core

Display

  • Size: 15.83cm (6.2") full rectangle / 15.41cm (6.1") rounded corners
  • Resolution: 3200 x 1440 (Quad HD+)
  • Technology: Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Color Depth: 16M

Camera

  • Rear Camera - Resolution (Multiple)
  • 12.0 MP + 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP
  • Rear Camera - F Number (Multiple)
  • F1.8 , F2.0 , F2.2
  • Rear Camera - Auto Focus
  • Yes
  • Rear Camera - OIS
  • Yes
  • Rear Camera - Zoom
  • Hybrid Optic Zoom at 3x , Digital Zoom up to 30x
  • Front Camera - Resolution
  • 10.0 MP
  • Front Camera - F Number
  • F2.2
  • Front Camera - Auto Focus
  • Yes
  • Rear Camera - Flash
  • Yes
  • Video Recording Resolution
  • UHD 8K (7680 x 4320)@24fps
  • Slow Motion
  • 960fps @HD, 240fps @FHD

Memory

  • RAM_Size (GB)
  • 8
  • ROM Size (GB)
  • 128
  • Available Memory (GB)*
  • 104.0
  • External Memory Support
  • MicroSD (Up to 1TB)
  • Number of SIM: Dual-SIM

SIM size

  • Nano-SIM (4FF), Embedded-SIM
  • SIM Slot Type: SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD)
  • Infra
  • 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD
  • 2G GSM
  • GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
  • 3G UMTS
  • B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
  • 4G FDD LTE
  • B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3)
  • 4G TDD LTE
  • B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500)

Connectivity

  • ANT+
  • USB Interface
  • USB Type-C
  • USB Version
  • USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Location Technology
  • GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
  • Earjack
  • USB Type-C
  • Wi-Fi
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM
  • Wi-Fi Direct
  • Bluetooth Version
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • NFC

First Published:
