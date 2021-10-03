NASA Shares Sounds From Milky Way's Center; Netizens Call Them 'divine'

If you are someone who loves to watch the chemistry of celestial bodies in outer space, then the latest post shared by NASA Hubble will surely leave you amused. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has posted a short video clip of "space sound". The post shared by the US space agency has given people a wonderful chance to witness the stars and galaxies in a better way. The mesmerising post shared by NASA plays soothing music from the Milky Way's center, which scientists claim is "cosmic music". Explaining about the Blue Planet and the music NASA wrote, "Celebrate #InternationalMusicDay by exploring sonification. Scientists interpret data from images by representing them in sound, creating some beautiful cosmic music!". They further said, "This sonification of the Milky Way's center combines data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope".

NASA shares sounds from Milky Way's center; netizens mesmerized

The scientist also described that the shining light on the top of the picture is a high pitch sound and claims that the intensity of lights in the Milky Way regulates the sound volume. Scientists wrote, "The light of objects located towards the top of the image is pitched higher, while the intensity of the light controls the volume. Stars and compact sources are converted into individual notes, while extended clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone," they added.

The post has garnered 1.8 lakh views since it went online, along with a flood of comments. Whoever came across the post expressed their opinion after hearing the sound. One Instagram user said, "Divine sounds". The second person's comment read "Beautiful". "Wow," wrote a third guy. Many dropped heart emoticon while some appreciated NASA's effort of sharing these rare phenomena.

Image: Instagram/@Nasahubble