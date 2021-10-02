NASA To Broadcast Launch Of Russia's First Movie Crew To ISS; Here's How To Watch It

As Roscosmos’ much-awaited launch of a movie crew to the International Space Station approaches, NASA has also started its preparations to broadcast the lift-off on October 5. The forthcoming launch will carry a Russian cosmonaut, actress, and film producer to the International Space Station for a film shoot that will last nearly two weeks. This project will make Russia the first country to ever shoot a movie in space.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov will join actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko on a @Space_Station-bound Soyuz launch, expanding commercial space opportunities in filmmaking.



Our live coverage begins at 4:15 AM ET (8:15 AM UT): https://t.co/FY7OEDbIZN pic.twitter.com/O2yKF7E6Zk — NASA (@NASA) October 1, 2021

First movie in space

The crew arriving at the ISS includes Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko. Pereslid and Shipenko will be hitching the ride to the ISS for their first space trip ever, as per NASA. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will blast off the rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:25 pm where it will make a two-orbit, fast-track journey to dock at the station’s Rassvet module.

👨‍🚀👩‍🚀 Preparations for shooting first ever feature film in #space are in full swing.



🚀 Russian actress Yulia #Peresild & director Klim #Shipenko are training at @roscosmos facilities to fly aboard a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft to @Space_Station in October.@TomCruise, where you at? pic.twitter.com/vPA6f3IFev — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) August 7, 2021

The movie crew will stay in space for a total of 12 days in what will be the first movie ever to be made in outer space. As part of their preparations, the Russians have spent over a year at the Yuri Gagarin Center for Cosmonaut Training in Moscow. Russia basically broke Hollywood’s dream for the same as the latter was also planning a shoot with none other than Tom Cruise.

Hollywood’s plan with Cruise

Director Doug Liman, known for his movie Edge of Tomorrow had announced in September last year his plans about a Tom Cruise-starrer project. Liman’s idea also has the backing of NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, however, the idea is surrounded by uncertainties as the deadline was set for October 2021. Ahead of their ride, Cruise had even contacted the four-astronaut crew of Inspiration4, to get a preview about how it feels like to be in space.

Where to watch the launch

NASA’s official press release stated that the agency will begin its coverage of the launch at 1:45 pm (IST) on October 5 on its website, NASA TV and the NASA app. When the spacecraft will reach the ISS at 5:42 pm, NASA will coverage of the docking at 5:00 pm. The agency informed that the cosmonauts will join five astronauts on the ISS and will return on October 17 in the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.

