NASA shows off its first-ever Mars helicopter, netizens excited

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently took to Twitter to post a video of Ingenuity, an aircraft which is all set to fly on Mars. The teeny helicopter is a part the space agency’s Mars 2020 Rover mission which is set to take off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral in Florida. In addition, to the helicopter, the mission also includes the Perseverance rover which will join Curiosity in exploring the Martian surface.

On July 16, NASA ‘s Jet Propulsion Laboratory showed off its teeny helicopter in a video posted on Twitter. Along with the video, the space agency also wrote that Ingenuity marked the first attempt ever at a controlled flight on another planet. In addition, it revealed that the name to the flying object was given by a student. Lauding, the aircraft, NASA also wrote that the success of it would facilitate further explorations on the red planet.

The 3 min 20-second video clip compares the Wright Brother's idea od flying to NASA's idea of flying on another planet. The video shows, a team of astronomers, scientists and physicists designing and testing the helicopter. In addition, it also shows a simulation map demonstrating the landing site of Ingenuity on Mars. The clip shows mathematical models and simulations of the teeny helicopter before ending with scientists explaining how excited they were for the mars mission.

Get to know @NASA's Mars helicopter:



🚁 1st attempt at controlled flight on another world

👩🏽‍🎓 Named Ingenuity by a student

🤯 May enable future Mars exploration



More about the tech demonstration set to launch w/ @NASAPersevere on 7/30: https://t.co/4GfWF2Czmo#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/d1Usm2Ycod — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 14, 2020

Netizens curious about details

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 160 times racking up a bandwagon of comments. One user wrote, “ Perseverance and Ingenuity - or Percy and Jenny as they will almost inevitably be known - are the most exciting mission to Mars yet. The potential is huge from Ingenuity alone.” While another user wrote, “Wow. If it works and flies on Mars, it can be used for removing dust from solar panels of the rover as well with its spinning blades. Yet another comment read, “Excited to see the panorama of Mars through helicopter shot.

Why are we not landing on the polar caps in mars? If we are looking for waters would you not land where there is ice? Decades landing in the desert, What am I missing? — MG Hokie (@HokieMg) July 14, 2020

In the video, it says that it has a 30-day operation window and 5~6 planned flights. So I highly doubt it will be able to cover anywhere near that distance. But it will give us the first photos from an aerial perspective and send back critical data for future versions. — Mr.GG (@MrGreaterGood) July 14, 2020

Hi @NASAJPL - couple Ingenuity thoughts:



1.Why No PV panels on the body ?



2.Nitinol legs to elevate the aircraft at temp drop to help prevent ground frost ?



3.Coreless micro-vibrator to dislodge accumulated fine dust from the collective ?



4. 3-blade design to reduce rpm ? — Phil (@AlligatorPC) July 14, 2020

Helicopter pilot here, amateur in the Mars setting obvs:

1. Mass consids. Cost versus gain. It will just incr recharge time

2. Idk

3. No collective. Lift a function of RRPM, like quadcopter

4. Incr # of blades = incr poss of an out of balance condition due damage, accumulation — Geoff Buttsworth (@gbutts9) July 15, 2020

I look forward to seeing the photos and footage taken by that little beauty. — Gordon F. Pineapple (@AreaAtheist) July 14, 2020

