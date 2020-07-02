Sushant Singh Rajput Excitedly Spots Jupiter, Saturn & Moon In Throwback Video | Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was an avid lover of astronomy. He posted pictures of planets, the sun moon and stars often on his social media account. Early in April, he shared pictures of Jupiter, Saturn & Mars. He claimed that the celestial bodies are lined up and woke him up to a 'good morning'. During the lockdown, clearer skies helped Sushant in his stargazing as per reports. A recent video of the actor that surfaced online suggests that the actor also loved introducing star gazing to his friends as well.

Image Credits: Sushant's interview with Asian Paints

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Denies MeToo Allegations Against Him

In a video that has surfaced online, Sushant is seen explaining the alignment of planets on a whiteboard. He is drawing the Jupiter, Moon and Saturn. He then takes his phone and explains to his friend who is recording the video of Sushant showing the sky through his phone. He points at several directions explaining the positions of the stars and planets. All this while a ballad song is playing in the background. Sushant Singh Rajput is smiling and seems enthusiastic throughout the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput's video-

This was not a first instance where Sushant encouraged someone to look at the sky and look beyond it at the same time. He often posted his evening rendezvous pictures of him sitting in the balcony of his Bandra home, using his telescope to look beyond the atmosphere into the space. Sushant, an avid astronomy fanatic was all about looking at what space is made of.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Talented Actor, Says Saif Ali Khan

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was well versed with many scientific terms. The actor had an engineering background with love for physics, space and sky. Sushant has often encouraged his fans to read about the amusing sky. In one of his posts he wrote, “All we see of one another was born in stars. In a cosmic accounting, we are 90 per cent star remnants and yet out of these star stuff emerges ‘life’ capable of looking into the sky to perceive other stars shining. They seem distant and far but we are really close to them. How beautiful is that?” While he shared a picture of the blazing sun through his telescope.

Here is the post-

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Remembered By Neha Kakkar In A ‘Tribute’ Song; Watch Video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the nation. The police investigations regarding the actor's death are still on. Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a small town in Purnia, Patna. He believed in sharing his thoughts regarding ‘learning from science.’ For most laymen, these concepts might be stray, but Sushant solved them at an instance on his social media, check his post-

Also Read | PewDiePie On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Seemed Like Really Good, It's A Huge Loss'

Promo Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput's IG and Asian Paints YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.