NASA-SpaceX Launch: Hatch Of Crew Dragon Capsule Closes Ahead Of Schedule

NASA and SpaceX are going ahead with its plan to make an attempt at the historic launch of the Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. This is the first time SpaceX will carry out a manned mission. This will also be the first time NASA will launch a space shuttle with two American astronauts on board from American soil in almost a decade. There was a lot of doubt surrounding the launch of the Demo-2 mission due to weather conditions. The first attempt to launch the space shuttle was called off due to bad weather conditions on May 27, 2020. It has now been reported that astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are now secured in the Crew Dragon shuttle and the hatch has been closed.

SpaceX launch live - Astronauts hatch in

Also read: Will SpaceX Launch Today: Crew Dragon Launch Probability Based On The Weather

About 2 hours from launch at 3:22pm ET! ðŸš€@Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken are secured in the @SpaceX Crew Dragon with the hatch closed, ready for #LaunchAmerica



Watch: https://t.co/TFPg55ku2Z https://t.co/dRKICAg8f6 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to launch from Earth at 3:22 ET from the Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A. The astronauts are currently in the SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle, hatched in and ready for launch too the International Space Station.

Also read: SpaceX Launch Schedule: Here's a detail lead up until spaceship's maiden launch

Before climbing into their capsule, the astronauts suited up and said goodbyes to their families at 12 PM EST before heading to the complex 39A of the Kennedy Space Center. By 1 PM EST, the two astronauts were reportedly buckled into their seats and completing regular checks including a communication check with NASA and SpaceX's teams in preparation for the launch. The hatch of the shuttle was closed around 1:30 PM ET, which was less than two hours before the launch but still ahead of schedule.

Image courtesy - Official SpaceX Instagram

Also read: SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: No decision on next attempt for historic mission

The Demo-2 mission evidently signifies a new era in human spaceflight and space exploration. NASA has reportedly described this mission as a final step before the Crew Dragon shuttle is certified by the Commercial Crew Program for longer missions to the International Space Station. With hatch capsules closed and all the regular checks inside the Crew Dragon shuttle have been made, astronauts now await the lift-off of the Falcon 9 rocket along with the shuttle. The definite next step before the lift-off will be the retraction of the crew access arm. Check it out below -

Also read: Ivanka Trump takes kids to SpaceX launch against NASA's advice to watch from home