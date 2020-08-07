NASA To Rename Planets, Galaxies, And Nebulae That Have 'insensitive Nicknames'

NASA is planning to rename the cosmic objects and do away with the “unofficial nicknames” dedicated to some planets, galaxies, and nebulae as addressed by the scientific community. In a press release issued on August 5, NASA said that in view of the world’s initiative to identify and address systemic discrimination and inequality, NASA has decided to terminate unofficial terminology for certain cosmos that’s not only insensitive but can be actively harmful.

“As an initial step, NASA will no longer refer to planetary nebula NGC 2392, the glowing remains of a Sun-like star that is blowing off its outer layers at the end of its life, as the “Eskimo Nebula.” “Eskimo” is widely viewed as a colonial term with a racist history, imposed on the indigenous people of Arctic regions,” the space agency informed in the release. Further, it said, that it was terminating the nickname “Siamese Twins Galaxy” used to refer to NGC 4567 and NGC 4568, a pair of spiral galaxies found in the Virgo Galaxy Cluster. NASA explained that most of such nicknames have been eradicated from the official documents. “Moving forward, NASA will use only the official, International Astronomical Union designations in cases where nicknames are inappropriate,” it said.

These nicknames and terms may have historical or cultural connotations that are objectionable or unwelcoming, and NASA is strongly committed to addressing them. Science depends on diverse contributions and benefits everyone, so this means we must make it inclusive—Associate Administrator for Diversity and Equal Opportunity at NASA Headquarters, Stephen T. Shih said in a press release.

[Stellar relic, NGC 2392, nicknamed “Eskimo Nebula” which is a colonial term with a racist history. Credit: NASA]

[Spiral galaxy pair NGC 4567 and NGC 4568 nicknamed as Butterfly Galaxies. Credit: NASA]

Read: Founder Richard Branson Could Shoot To Space In Early 2021, Says Virgin Galactic

Read: Universal Pictures Backing A Space Film Project Proposed By Elon Musk & Tom Cruise?

Nicknames "detract" from science

The associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at Headquarters, Washington, Thomas Zurbuchen said, “I support our ongoing re-evaluation of the names by which we refer to astronomical objects.” He added, “Our goal is that all names are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion, and we’ll proactively work with the scientific community to help ensure that. Science is for everyone, and every facet of our work needs to reflect that value.”

Nicknames are given to certain celestial objects such as for Barnard 33, nicknamed as "the Horsehead Nebula" invokes the appearance of the cosmic entity. While such nicknames might be, on occasion, more approachable and public-friendly than official names, they’re in fact harmful and detract from the science, NASA explained. Agency will be working with diversity, inclusion, and equity experts in the astronomical and physical sciences to provide guidance and recommendations for other nicknames and terms for review, it said.

Read: Elon Musk tweets 'Mars Is Looking Real' As SpaceX Completes Test Flight Of Starship

Read: Mars Bound Spacecraft Tianwen-1 Captures Stunning Pics Of Earth And Moon