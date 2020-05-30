NASA Worm Vs Meatball Logo: A Look Back At Their Controversial Histories

NASA has three main logo designs, which include the NASA insignia (meatball), the NASA logotype (worm), and the NASA seal. The Meatball and Worm have been widely popular over the years. So, let's explore the controversial history of both logos.

What is the NASA meatball?

This was the first NASA badge and it is still recognised as one of the most impressive space logos. The symbol features a strong, energetic red chevron wing penetrating a blue circle, while representing a planet, with white stars, and a circling rocket. The symbol is called the NASA Insignia, but it’s widely recognised among space enthusiasts as ‘The Meatball’. However, the logo has not always been the agency's official visual signature. And with the technology available during the 1970s, it was a troublesome symbol to replicate, print, and a number of people also thought of it as a complicated allegory.

What is the NASA worm?

The NASA logotype or The Worm is a simplistic, cleaner, yet innovative design that renders the letters N-A-S-A in red colour. The logo was later removed from official use starting May 22, 1992, until April 3, 2020, when it was reinstated by the agency as a secondary logo.

NASA Worm vs Meatball

Meatball (NASA Insignia)

The Meatball was designed by James Modarelli in 1959 and was used through 1975. The design was revived in 1992 and is still in use. The meatball was originally designed to suggest the agency's ability to move the country forward into new frontiers.

The Worm (NASA Logotype)

The Worm was designed by Richard Danne and Bruce Blackburn in 1975 and was used until 1992. It was retired from official use in May 1992, however, it was still used on clothing and other souvenir items. The design has been re-instated as a secondary logo in 2020. The design was brought out of retirement by administrator Jim Bridenstine and was showcased on the booster for SpaceX's Crew-Demo 2 Mission. The Worm logo design was also honoured by President Reagan in 1984 for its simplistic and innovative design.

What is the NASA Seal?

The official NASA seal is only used for NASA Administration purposes. The logo is mostly utilized for customary, ceremonial occasions. These mainly include press conferences or some award presentations.

Image credits: NASA