NASA'a OSIRIS-Rex Stows 2 Pounds Of Collected Sample Into Earth Bound Capsule

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft has tucked more than two pounds of asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth after losing some of its precious loot because of a jammed lid, scientists said on October 29. However, the precise amount of the asteroid dust hauled by the spacecraft would not be known until the capsule lands on Earth in 2023. The spacecraft, launched in 2016, travelled more than 200 miles to obtain sample from asteroid Bennu and is set to return in September 2024.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do” to get the samples back safely, lead scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona was quote as saying by the associated press. Based on the images relayed by the spacecraft, scientists believe that it has hauled over four and a half-pound of rubble, a more than the minimum requirement of two ounces.

I’ve officially closed the Sample Return Capsule! The sample of Bennu is sealed inside and ready for our voyage back to Earth. The SRC will touch down in the Utah desert on Sep. 24, 2023. Thanks, everyone, for being a part of my journey #ToBennuAndBack pic.twitter.com/z75ITNiGBf — NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 29, 2020

Cosmic leak

The mission has been in headlines in recent weeks because of a leak that was constantly releasing collected sample in space. However, NASA informed that its robotic was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid to a safer compartment. In a press release on October 30, the US space agency said that the mission team spent two days working around the clock to carry out the stowage procedure. . The sample of Benn is currently safely stored and ready for its journey to Earth. Now, the OSIRIS-REx will focus on preparing the spacecraft for the next mission - Earth Return Cruise. As per the press note, the departure window open in March 2021 for OSIRIS-REx to begin its voyage home, and the spacecraft is targeting the delivery of the SRC to Earth on Sep. 24, 2023.

About Asteroid Bennu

Bennu was once part of a much larger parent body in the main asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter, CNN reported quoting scientists. However, after the parent asteroid collided, Bennu broke off, shifting to an orbit closer to Earth.

