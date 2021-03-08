NASA's Hubble Captures Stunning Pic Of NGC 2336 Galaxy Discovered In 1876

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the “big, beautiful and blue” galaxy NGC 2336. Space agency NASA has shared the picture on Instagram and they have also shared interesting facts about it. The spiral armed galaxy is nearly 200,000 light-years across and at a distance of 100 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis (the Giraffe).

NASA shares picture of galaxy GC 2336

NASA shared the picture with the caption, "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful." They added, "Our NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured this view of a galaxy a casual 100 million lightyears away. NGC 2336 is the quintessential galaxy, which stretches 200,000 lightyears across. It was originally discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel, using a 0.28-meter (11 inch) telescope. It’s safe to say, this Hubble image is so much better than the view Tempel would have had." Take a look at the picture.

According to the website of NASA, its spiral arms glitter with young stars, visible in their bright blue light. In contrast, the redder central part of the galaxy is dominated by older stars. The space agency informed that the NGC 2336 was discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel. At the time, Tempel had used the most technologically advanced equipment available to him, a 28-centimetre telescope. Since being shared, the picture has got more than 1 lakh likes and accumulated tons of comments. One user wrote, "Breathtakingly beautiful." Another user commented, "The picture is very beauty thank you for sharing it. love you more than you can think." "So magical Excellent. I'm waiting for pictures of the James Webb Telescope", wrote another individual. "Just ABSOLUTELY incredible", wrote another user.

NASA posts an image Of Necklace Nebula

Last week, NASA’s hubble telescope had shared an astonishing image of ‘Necklace Nebula’. The image shows sparkling little stars surrounding a massive blue glittery structure. The caption read, “Get in. We’re going to the cosmic jewelry store!”. According to the caption of the image, the necklace nebula is located around 15,000 light-years away. It started glowing after an exploded star, consisting of a bright ring that measures about 12 trillion miles across, dotted with dense, bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace.

