Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stunning Images Of A Distant Galaxy

In a recent post, NASA shared mesmerizing pictures of a galaxy captured by its Hubble space telescope. In the image, one can see the spiral pattern of the galaxy. According to NASA, the galaxy captured by the telescope is a member of the NGC 3175 which is situated 50 million light-years from the Antlia constellation.

NASA in its statement on the official website said, “The galaxy can be seen slicing across the frame in this image from the Nasa/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, with its mix of bright patches of glowing gas, dark lanes of dust, bright core, and whirling, pinwheeling arms coming together to paint a beautiful celestial scene."

It further added, “Despite being just over 130 million light-years away, the orientation of the galaxy with respect to us makes it easier to spot these new 'stars' as they appear; we see NGC 5468 face on, meaning we can see the galaxy's loose, open spiral pattern in beautiful detail in images such as this one from the Nasa/ESA Hubble Space Telescope,"

Earth at Night

A new collection released by NASA called ‘Earth at night’ consists of spectacular images of our planet’s nightlights that has mesmerized the people for decades. In the new ebook, the readers will be able to embrace the images of Earth at night. The book called ‘Earth at Night’ will comprise of 150 images of "our planet in darkness".

According to NASA, the images are captivating as due to the presence and absence of light there is a certain pattern that is visible. With the help of the light, one can clearly distinguish between “coastline, bodies of water recognizable by their dark silhouettes, and the faint tendrils of roads and highways emanating from the brilliant blobs of light that are our modern, well-lit cities.”

