NASA's Pic Of The Day Is An 'Electric Night' Under The Milky Way

NASA has chosen a truly mesmerising picture of the day. The picture has been titled 'Electric Night by the Photographer Ivan Pedretti. NASA featured the picture on their website and dubbed it 'the picture of the day' for December 4 2019. The image shows a lightning strike in the distance with the milky way and its countless stars just above them.

NASA's Astronomy Pic of the Day

According to sources, Pedretti captured the photo from the Italian Island of Sadina. The picture was taken back in June. While displaying the picture on its website, NASA provided some explanation to go along with the picture. NASA explains that in the picture it may appear that it is the Galaxy that is producing the electricity but that is simply an optical illusion and it is the Earth that is producing the lightning.

The rocks and shrubs that can be seen in the foreground of the picture are from near the famous Capo Spartivento Lighthouse. The camera is pointed south towards Algeria. The lightning that can be seen in the picture was created by a thunderstorm in the distance.

Read: Shanmuga Subramanian Talks About NASA Locating Vikram Lander Debris

Read: Watch: NASA Satellite Locates Crashed Site Of Vikram Lander

The picture also brilliantly captures the Milky-Way galaxy with its hundreds of stars in the neighbourhood of our Sun. One can also make out the central band of the Milky-way which is comprised of billions of stars.

In the case of another lightning picture being selected as the NASA picture of the day, an amateur photographer had captured an absolutely stunning video of upward lightning. Alyssa Barrundia filmed the incredible video at Volcan de Agua.

Have you ever watched a lightning storm in awe?



Pictured earlier this month in a two-image composite, lightning stems from communication antennas near the top of Volcán de Agua (Volcano of Water) in Guatemala.



Source: https://t.co/YjUF6Ml3lG



Video : https://t.co/BRpEweQa7N pic.twitter.com/AcbuW5igAJ — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) July 29, 2019

Read: Netizens Troll RCB For Their Request To NASA To Find Balls Hit By Kohli And De Villiers

Read: NASA Announces First Findings Found By Parker Solar Probe On Its Mission To The Sun