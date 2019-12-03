Netizens Troll RCB For Their Request To NASA To Find Balls Hit By Kohli And De Villiers

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed the bitter side of social media after being trolled by the fans for their opportunistic tweet. In a major development that took place in the wee hours of December 3, the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had confirmed that it has located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the lunar surface. And while almost everyone from India congratulated NASA for their achievement, Royal Challengers Bangalore used the opportunity for a different purpose.

Taking to Twitter, RCB congratulated NASA's effort in helping find Vikram lander and further tried to glorify their star players AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. While congratulating, RCB made a special request to NASA asking them to help in finding cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat.

Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat 👀? — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 3, 2019

The tweet posted with a humourous intention did not go well with the fans as they came up with a range of responses. While most people trolled RCB for not having a single win in the IPL, others asked the team to first find their IPL trophy to find better bowlers at the upcoming auction.

#NASA please do find the IPL trophy for them as well as they couldn't get it in 11 years — Samarth Bhriguvansh (@SBhriguvansh) December 3, 2019

More than finding balls hit by virat and abd Rcb needs nasa help to find out how to win matches 🤣🤣🤣 — Anti National GDP (@GodFather987654) December 3, 2019

But I can find RCB at the Bottom of the table mostly — Neeraj Yadav (@iamneeraj2510) December 3, 2019

Details on the findings from NASA

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera team released the first mosaic (acquired September 17) of the site on September 26 and many people have downloaded the mosaic to search for signs of the Vikram lander. Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with a positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images. When the images for the first mosaic were acquired the impact point was poorly illuminated and thus not easily identifiable.

