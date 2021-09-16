New Technology Will Make It Possible To See Through Murky Water, Claim Researchers

The technology of underwater imaging has touched new heights as researchers from China have now developed a device that is capable to take clear images even in shady water. This technology is being considered as a breakthrough as taking pictures underwater is an extremely hefty task due to the scattering of light by tiny particles, said a report in Phys.Org. The experts achieved the feat by testing the device in their lab by using clear water first then mixing it with milk and objects like wood, plastic, and ceramic.

Working of the device

As per the reports, the underwater camera will be sensitive to the polarization of light that will suppress scattered light in underwater images. The pictures taken in murky water tend to scatter light the most as the particles suspended inside them polarizes the light beam. Media sources revealed that the inventors used a new algorithm by combining a traditional polarized imaging setup that automatically suppressed the light beam's scattering. As a result, the image produced was extremely clear due to significantly improved image contrast and that too without any prior knowledge of imaging areas or the background.

In the journal Optics Express, research team leader Haofeng Hu from China's Tianjin University explained that their new underwater imaging method lays the groundwork for taking this method out of the lab and into the field as they have overcome the limitations of traditional polarimetric underwater imaging. He further explained that there's no requirement for the image to include a background area to estimate the backscattered light, unlike the previous methods, as per Phys.Org. Moreover, Hu believes that the polarimetric imaging method can improve the image quality in a wide range of scattering media and not just polluted water. Moreover, the principle this camera works on can also be applied to images through fog, haze, and smoke, Hu said.

Significance of the technology

Following their test in the lab, the researchers are now planning to dip the camera in practical environments of the ocean. If the technology is successful, in the long run, it can be utilized for searching submerged archaeological artifacts, drowning victims and even in developing underwater farms. Meanwhile, the camera will further be upgraded to cover larger imaging distances.

(IMAGE:UNSPLASH)