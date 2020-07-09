COVID-19: Scientists Develop 'catch & Kill' Air Filter That Can Destroy Virus Instantly

Scientists have created a ‘catch and kill’ air filter which they believe can destroy COVID-19 particles instantly. According to reports, this miraculous air filter can reduce the risk of the transmission of the deadly coronavirus substantially in closed spaces like offices, schools and hospitals. The air filter can also help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in public transports like aeroplanes.

Can instantly kill COVID-19 virus

As per reports, the study in question by researchers from the University of Houston was published in the journal Materials Today Physics. The study claims that the air filter killed 99 per cent of all COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 particles in a single pass through the filter. The filter, according to the study, is made from commercially sourced nickel that has been heated to about 200 degree Celsius. The filter also works really well against the deadly bacterium Bacillus anthracis that is responsible for causing anthrax.

According to Zhifeng Ren who is the co-author of the study, the filter would be very useful in areas such as hospitals, aeroplanes and cruise ships and could be used to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The researchers who designed the air filter are reportedly also involved in creating a desktop version of the filter so that an individual can purify his/her immediate surroundings.

As per reports, the deadly coronavirus is unable to survive in temperature above 70 degree Celsius and the researchers who constructed the filter made it much hotter which can kill the virus instantly. The commercially sourced nickel foam used in the filter met certain requirements that led the scientists to opt for it. The nickel is porous and therefore allows for air to pass through it. The nickel is also flexible. It is electro-conducive, this means that it can be easily heated.

(Representative Image)

