China To Allow WHO Experts To Trace Coronavirus Origin After US Withdraws From UN Agency

After months of resistance, China has finally agreed to allow a team of experts from the World Health Organisations (WHO) to trace the origin of the novel coronavirus. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on July 8 that Beijing reached a basic consensus with the UN health agency that virus tracing is a serious and complex scientific problem which should be studied and explored by scientists and medical experts.

“We have a basic consensus with WHO. Traceability is a scientific issue, and scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale,” said Zhao.

The announcement comes a day after the United States informed Congress about the formal withdrawal from the WHO over an alleged conspiracy with China to conceal information on virus outbreak. The spokesperson lashed out at the US for pulling out from the organisation, calling it “just another example of unilateralism”.

WHO will send a team of experts to Beijing to exchange views on the scientific cooperation on the origin of #COVID19. WHO will send similar teams to other countries and regions as needed.

'Many possibilities of virus source'

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping address at the World Health Assembly, Zhao said that Beijing continues to support scientists from all over the world to carry out global scientific research on the source and spread of viruses. He announced that China and the WHO have maintained communication and cooperation since the outbreak experts from both sides will work out the scope of work and mandate of the group led by WHO.

“Ryan, the executive director of WHO's emergency planning, said that virus tracing is very complicated. As the process progresses, it is necessary to be open to the many possibilities of the virus source,” said Zhao.

On May 18, Xi had told the WHA that China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the pandemic led by the UN health agency but only after the coronavirus is brought under control. The 66-year-old leader had asserted that China has been open and transparent about the virus outbreak from the beginning and will support a probe if it is conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

