From 'Covid Umbrella' To 'Covid Helmets': People Deal Coronavirus With Bizarre Inventions

In the wake of the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, unique or bizarre innovations have surfaced across social media platforms since the beginning of 2020. From people worshipping ‘Corona Devi’ to making ‘Corona dosa’, from unique editions to face masks to ‘Covid umbrella’, there are a series of new ideas that have only crossed the people’s mind to combat the global health crisis. While the effectiveness of these methods remain unknown, it has sure caught the eye of thousands of people across the world who are lauding the creativity. Here are some of the ‘Corona innovations’:

Covid umbrella

The chairman of RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka recently shared a video showing a modified umbrella that allows one to pull out drapes if he or she wants to practice social distancing. Ideally, to prevalent the further spread of COVID-19 that has already spread to over 11.8 million people across the world, the medical professionals have recommended people to follow social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face masks at public spaces. While most governments have made wearing masks mandatory, Goenka shared the short clip that shows the man with umbrella opening transparent drapes as soon as a woman walks by near him.

Corona Devi

While people were busy following the precautionary measures advised by government to prevent contraction of COVID-19, a man in Kerala started worshipping the novel coronavirus for the wellbeing of not only the frontline warriors but also the scientists who are tirelessly working to obtain the vaccine. In Anilan’s house at Kadakkal, the puja room has a unique addition among other Indian deities that is a thermocol replica of SARS-CoV-2.

“I am worshipping the coronavirus as a goddess and doing daily pujas for the safety and well being of health professionals, police personnel and scientists, who are toiling to discover a vaccine, fire force and media personnel and others engaged in the battle against the virus, Anilan said.

Mask with a hole for food

Stepping the ‘bizarre-o-meter’, Singer Adnan Sami shared a video of an old man having his meal with a face mask that opens and shuts as and when he has to take a bite or sip on his wine. A thread attached to his knife and on the cap that goes through the mask is visible in the video. While some call it “stupid” others lauded it as “very intelligent”. Watch:

Mask Parotta and Corona Dosa

In a bid to create awareness against the COVID-19 crisis in the nation, a tiffin centre from Mattuthavani area of Madurai used creativity to make face mask shaped parotta, coronavirus shaped rava dosa and Corona bonda. The owner of the shop has said that he wanted to send a message to people by encouraging them to wear masks and also the growing threat of the novel coronavirus in Madurai. The parotta comes out exactly like a face mask with the sidebands and frills. Moreover, they sell corona shaped dosa and Onion bonda which has been reportedly well-received by many visitors.

Is it Parotta or Face Mask. It's a Face Mask shaped Parrotta, creativity at it's best to spread #COVID19 awareness, somewhere in Temple City of Madurai. #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/ezbjIbuXBS — Sumit IPS (@Sumitips) July 8, 2020

Covid helmets

As a part of awareness drive initiated by the Delhi Police, volunteers donned COVID-19 themed helmets to appeal to the residents of Dwarka to stay indoors. The volunteers also distributed masks and educated people about the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that people take all precautionary measures while going outdoors.

We created corona virus helmets for Delhi Police few days back. It's an initiative to spread awareness about COVID19 among people.https://t.co/R89OmbA0ZK pic.twitter.com/XmQGrDQX3y — Afterskool Innovations (@AfterskoolI) April 29, 2020

