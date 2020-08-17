Night Sky Preserves That Offer The Best Stargazing Experience

The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) is a US-based non-profit organization that aims at preserving the dark skies and promote its supervision around the world. To achieve its goal of creating dark sky preserves and reducing light pollution, the association has partnered with a number of different countries. Today, we check out some of the most popular International dark sky reserves around the globe.

Alpes Azur Mercantour, France

The Alpes Azur Mercantour is a French national park which is considered one of the most popular night sky preserves in the world. It was created in 1979 and is the third International Dark Sky Reserve in the country, after Pic du Midi and Cévennes National Park.

Image credits: urania.edu.pl

Aoraki Mackenzie, New Zealand

The Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve in New Zealand is the first dark sky reserve in the southern hemisphere. It is made up of Aoraki, the highest mountain in the country, and the Mackenzie Basin of South island. It is also the biggest dark sky reserve in the entire world.

Image credits: mackenzienz.com

Also Read | Big Milestone: NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Powered Up In Space For The First Time

Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales

Brecon Beacons National Park is an interesting region which is known for its wilderness landscapes and other natural attractions. The place was established in 1957 and covers over 500 square miles. It is one of the three parks in Wales after the Pembrokeshire Coast and Snowdonia.

Image credits: michael-sinclair.com

Central Idaho, US

The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve is the country's first International Dark Sky Reserve which is located in the northwestern region. It spans over 1,400 square miles and was designated in 2017.

Also Read | NASA Psyche Mission To Explore An Asteroid Housing Precious Metals In 2022

Cevennes National Park, France

The Cevennes National Park is a French national park which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The dark sky reserve is among the most frequented sites and has also been listed as a Heritage Site due to its agricultural activities.

Image credits: Guillaume Cannat (autourduciel.blog.lemonde.fr)

Cranborne Chase AONB, England

The Cranborne Chase AONB was awarded the Dark Sky Reserve status just last year on October 2019. The place is widely popular for its finest landscapes and natural beauty.

cranbornechase.org.uk

Exmoor National Park, England

Named after River Exe, the Exmoor National Park is one of the smallest national parks in Europe. It is free from all kinds of light pollution and has some of the darkest skies in the continent. The Exmoor is also the first Dark Sky Reserve in Europe.

Image credits: thebestofexmoor.co.uk

Also Read | Tesla And SpaceX Brain Coach Jim Kwik Reveals How He Got Hired By Elon Musk

Kerry, Ireland

Kerry is Ireland's first International Dark Sky Reserve which was designated the status in 2014. It is a Gold Tier Reserve which is situated in the northern hemisphere.

Image credits: independent.ie | YouTube

Mont-Megantic, Quebec

Mont-Mégantic is the first International Dark Sky Reserve in the world. The place is known for its exceptional landscape and is also recognised as one of the best places for stargazing.

Image credits: skyglowproject.com

Also Read | Betelgeuse's Sudden Dimming Uncovered By NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Image credits: mackenzienz.com