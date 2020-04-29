Rain Of Fire In Sun's Atmosphere Captured From 150.49 Million Km Away

A man named Jason Guenzel has recently captured a rare phenomenon known as the coronial rain while examining the sun’s atmosphere with the help of a solar telescope. He was able to capture a rare view of the coronal rain in the sun’s atmosphere from his backyard, 150.49 million kilometres away.

Rain of fire – What is the Coronal rain?

Coronal rain is a phenomenon that takes place in the sun's corona when the hot plasma in the corona cools down and condenses into strong magnetic fields, which have been connected with regions that create solar flares. The plasma gets attracted towards the magnetic fields before condensing and gradually falling back to the solar surface.

According to NASA, the magnetic fields are not visible; however, the plasma which has been charged is forced to move along the lines and appears bright in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength of 304 Angstroms while outlining the fields as it gradually moves back to the solar surface.

Image credits: Reddit | The Vast Reaches

Looking at the picture, you can observe that the sun appears a bit dark and follows a tangerine exterior along with minute explosions that are taking place on its surface. And while it is clear that the sun isn’t dark, Jason Guenzel addressed it on his Reddit post, saying that those who wonder why the sun appears dark should know that the rain feature is extremely delicate and faint. He also clarified that to be able to capture that feature, the sun has to be overexposed. Jason also revealed that by blacking out the sun in post-processing, it actually helps a naked eye to notice the faint contrast in the structure, which would otherwise be really distracting.

Jason further stated that it is a look at million-degree plasma which rains back down to the surface. He also said that he had to blackout the disk of the sun so that people can actually pay attention to the delicate details.

Image credits: Reddit | The Vast Reaches

