What Is AnyBooks App? Here's A List Of Some Free Apps For Avid Bookworms

There are a number of apps available in the market to make reading much easier. Learn what is the AnyBooks app and what the other free apps to read books.

what is the anybooks app

EBooks have become second nature to savvy readers. These can be easily purchased with the tap of a button and are also a viable option if compared to new releases that come out in hardcover. To make things easier, there are a number of e-book readers available online that make reading much more fun while offering a range of books to read from.

What is the AnyBooks app?

AnyBooks is one of the most popular e-book readers which offers a vast library to the users. It comes with an extensive selection of books which gives you access to a wide variety of genres and a number of interesting subjects. The app also offers a simple UI which can be further customized for better accessibility. AnyBooks was offered free of cost when it first came out, however, it later started charging users ₹450 as a one-time payment. Now, it is available for ₹920.

AnyBooks download

Here’s how you can download the AnyBooks app on your smartphone.

Step 1: Search for "Anybooks" on Google or directly visit the link here: https.www.anybooks.app

Step 2: Once you’re on the website, click on the ‘Download’ button to download the apk file on your phone.

You can also download the app by searching for “AnyBooks-Novels&stories, your mobile library” on the Play Store. The app will ask you to pay ₹920.00 before allowing you to install it on your device.

Free apps to read books

Anybooks is no longer available for free, however, there are a number of other interesting options to choose from.

Google Play Books

Google Play Books is a great option if you’re also into audiobooks. You can choose from millions of best-selling eBooks, comics, textbooks, along with a range of audiobooks. The app can be downloaded for free and it also allows you to read ebooks you have purchased from Google Play. Moreover, the app doesn’t even require a subscription.

Free Books Download

Free Books Download is another alternative you can try out for free. The app claims to offer millions of books for free. It also boasts a number of free audiobooks.

Free Ebook Downloader

Free Ebook Downloader is also a great choice which allows you to download and read eBooks for free. The app has an amazing layout and also features a night mood. It offers a rich collection of popular books, however, there have been many complaints around excessive in-app advertisements.

