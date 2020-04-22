What Is AnyBooks App? Here's A List Of Some Free Apps For Avid Bookworms

EBooks have become second nature to savvy readers. These can be easily purchased with the tap of a button and are also a viable option if compared to new releases that come out in hardcover. To make things easier, there are a number of e-book readers available online that make reading much more fun while offering a range of books to read from.

Also Read | How To Send A Blank Message On WhatsApp Without Using A Third-party App?

What is the AnyBooks app?

AnyBooks is one of the most popular e-book readers which offers a vast library to the users. It comes with an extensive selection of books which gives you access to a wide variety of genres and a number of interesting subjects. The app also offers a simple UI which can be further customized for better accessibility. AnyBooks was offered free of cost when it first came out, however, it later started charging users ₹450 as a one-time payment. Now, it is available for ₹920.

Also Read | What Is The Monkey App, How It Works And Is It Safe For Kids?

AnyBooks download

Here’s how you can download the AnyBooks app on your smartphone.

Step 1: Search for "Anybooks" on Google or directly visit the link here: https.www.anybooks.app

Step 2: Once you’re on the website, click on the ‘Download’ button to download the apk file on your phone.

You can also download the app by searching for “AnyBooks-Novels&stories, your mobile library” on the Play Store. The app will ask you to pay ₹920.00 before allowing you to install it on your device.

Also Read | What Is Say Namaste Meeting App And How To Use It On Your Web Browser?

Free apps to read books

Anybooks is no longer available for free, however, there are a number of other interesting options to choose from.

Google Play Books

Google Play Books is a great option if you’re also into audiobooks. You can choose from millions of best-selling eBooks, comics, textbooks, along with a range of audiobooks. The app can be downloaded for free and it also allows you to read ebooks you have purchased from Google Play. Moreover, the app doesn’t even require a subscription.

Free Books Download

Free Books Download is another alternative you can try out for free. The app claims to offer millions of books for free. It also boasts a number of free audiobooks.

Free Ebook Downloader

Free Ebook Downloader is also a great choice which allows you to download and read eBooks for free. The app has an amazing layout and also features a night mood. It offers a rich collection of popular books, however, there have been many complaints around excessive in-app advertisements.

Also Read | How To Change Cameo Face In Snapchat For As Many Times As You Want?

Image credits: AnyBooks