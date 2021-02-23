Rapid Evolution In Species May Help In Adapting To Climate Change: Study

Due to loss of biodiversity, climate change is growing worldwide very rapidly. The evolutionary change in the species affects how they deal with competition or a stressful climate. The findings in a new study have suggested that species on earth can adapt to an invader rapidly.

Adapting to climate change

"Our results demonstrate that interactions with competitors, including invasive species, can shape a species' evolution in response to climatic change," reported ANI quoting co-author Seth Rudman. Seth Rudman is a WSU Vancouver adjunct professor who will join the faculty as an assistant professor of biological sciences in the fall.

The results of the study have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science as "Competitive history shapes rapid evolution in a seasonal climate." According to news agency ANI, scientists gave recognised that evolution is not necessarily slow and is often quick enough to be observed in real-time. These evolutionary changes can make major consequences for things like species response to climate change. The investigators have decided to study this topic in fruit flies which reproduce quickly.

This would help the scientists to observe the change over several generations in few months. According to news agency ANI, the team of scientists is focused on two species. One of the species is Drosophile melanogaster which is in North American orchards and another species is Zaprionus Indianus which has started to invade North America.

Study was performed in summer and winter

The experiment first tested the naturalized species evolution in response to exposure to invasive species over the summer. The team of scientists also tested how summer affects the naturalized species ability to deal with climate change. They also studied how winter affects the ability of naturalized species to deal with climate change.

Inputs from ANI