H5N8 Avian Flu Strain Detected In Humans: Everything You Need To Know About The Flu

Russian health authorities on Saturday reported the first human transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu. According to reports, Russia has already alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the first instance of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans. Russian health authorities have said that the highly contagious strain of avian flu is common amongst birds, but has never been detected in humans before.

The outbreak amongst birds was first reported in southern Russia in December last year. Now, authorities have detected the strain in humans, at least in seven people who worked at a poultry farm. Russian scientists have said the virus has still not mutated enough to make it transmissible from human to human. However, they warned that only time will tell if the strain can mutate further.

What is avian flu?

Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection from avian birds - Type A viruses. The viruses are common amongst aquatic birds worldwide and domestic poultry including certain animal species are extremely susceptible to the virus. Avian flu does not normally infect humans. However, sporadic infections with avian flu viruses have been reported in the past. The virus was first detected in 1996 in a Chinese goose and the first case of human infection was reported in 1997 in Hong Kong. Since then, cases of Avian Flu have been reported in more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

How does its spread?

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention CDC), infected birds shed avian influenza virus in their saliva, mucous, and feces. Avian flu spread to humans when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled. This can happen when the person inhales the air with viral loads present in it, for example at poultry farms with infected birds. The virus can also spread if the person touches something that has the virus in it and then uses the same hand to touch his/her nose, mouth, or eyes.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of avian influenza A virus infections in humans can range from mild to severe illnesses such as fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, etc. In some cases, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting have also been reported as symptoms. For the detection of the avian influenza virus, testing is important because it can't be diagnosed through symptoms alone.

