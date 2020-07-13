Newton's Theory 'out Of Date', Scientist Proposes 'fundamental Paradigm Shift'

A former Royal Aircraft Establishment scientist Alan Lowey reportedly proposed an alternative to legendary scientist Isaac Newton’s theory of the ocean tides. While Newton calculated that the ocean tides are the consequences of the gravitational force exerted by the Sun and the Moon on the Earth’s oceans, Lowey reportedly claimed that the aforementioned theory is ‘out of date’. Newton’s centuries-old law of universal gravitation states that the gravitational attraction between two space bodies is directly proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between the bodies.

However, while speaking to a UK media portal, Lowey claimed that theories proposed by scientists, including Newton and Albert Einstein, may be partially or completely wrong. He even put forward his own new theory called ‘fundamental Paradigm Shift’ and said that Newton’s theory, which he formulated circa 300 years ago, didn’t resolve the ‘issues’. Lowey explained that Newton’s theory had reservations about the ocean tides and how that actually worked with his mathematical theory and the French mathematician Laplace, who helped him out by coming up with his own mathematics.

Lowey said, "There is an alternative way of thinking about how the ocean tides are created. In its simplest forms, children are taught at school that the moon pulls the water of the ocean and that creates the tides. Children are taught the Moon pulls on the water, which actually isn't correct even in the terms laid down 300 years ago".

He further added, "The kind of response I'm getting from just people online, is Einstein's theories been tested in and that's the one that everyone's going with".

Einstein’s theory is ‘fraying at the edges’

According to the former RAE scientist, the new research conducted on the existence of black holes and black matter clearly indicates that there is an alternative way of thinking about how the ocean tides are created. With the latest black hole research coming in light, Lowey believes that the earlier theories require revision. While citing a recent study from UCLA astronomer Professor Andrea Ghez, Lowey reportedly said that the published articles suggest that Einstein’s theory is ‘fraying at the edges’.

He explained that Ghez, in her study, laid down the foundations for future studies that are going to show Einstein’s theories are categorically incorrect, and a new paradigm shift is required. While informing that he has a ‘new paradigm shift in-waiting’, he said that he thinks that he has formed a ‘conceptual re-evaluation of the very fundamentals which everything else is based on’.

Furthermore, the former RAE scientists suggested that the dark matter at the centre of the Moon could be the reason behind the creation of the ocean tides on the earth. He reportedly said that the dark/different matter at the Moon’s centre pulls on the earth’s core to create ocean tides. He further added that the oceans are pushed from beneath due to earth tides.

(Image: NASA/Twitter)

