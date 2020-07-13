Mediterranean Sea Marine Activities Peak Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions In Italy

Amid the COVID-19 induced restrictions, when people are inside their homes in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, nature seems to have reclaimed the areas it previously did not traverse due to the presence of humans, cars and ships. One such example of the phenomenon was observed in Italy, where marine life flourished off the Mediterranean coast during the lockdown.

Marine life revitalised

According to reports, the strict lockdown regulations in Italy that prevented people from leaving their homes allowed scientists and researchers to study the impact of human activities on the surrounding marine life.

The Italian Coast Guard used the opportunity to take water samples of areas off the coast. According to reports, rare footage using unmanned crafts and divers have confirmed sightings of never-before-seen species of marine animals in the Mediterranean Sea.

As per reports, preliminary results have shown that the water has become significantly cleaner and transparent. There has been a reduction in the number of suspended particles as well.

Moreover, a pod of sperm whales was spotted in the blue waters of the Sicilian sea, near the port of Milazzo with no container ships crowding the ports. Even dolphins sightings have been reported in the area.

However, with the lockdown restrictions easing and the country moving towards reopening businesses, the looming threat to marine life is renewed. Besides, face masks and hand sanitizer bottles that were considered lifesavers during the height of the pandemic are now finding their way to the sea and polluting their waters even more than before.

