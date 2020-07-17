Scientists Discover Bacteria That Eats Metal And Uses Manganese As Energy Source

After suspecting the existence of it for a hundred years, researchers have recently discovered a type of bacteria that eats and gets its calories from metal. According to a study published in Nature Journal, microbiologists from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) found the bacteria after performing unrelated experiments using a chalk-like type of manganese, which is a commonly found chemical element. The scientists noted that new bacteria are the first to use manganese as an energy source.

Dr Jared Leadbetter, professor of environmental microbiology at Caltech in Pasadena and the co-author of the study, explained that he left a glass jar covered with the substance soak in tap water in his office sink for several months. On returning, Jared noticed that the jar was coated with dark material. As he was clueless about the material, he then performed tests after which he discovered that the black coating on the jar was oxidised manganeses which had been generated by newly discovered bacteria which are most likely to be found in tap water.

In a statement, Jared said, "There is evidence that relatives of these creatures reside in groundwater, and a portion of Pasadena's drinking water is pumped from local aquifers”.

While calling it ‘wonderful aspect of microbes in nature’, the researcher explained that the microbes can metabolise seemingly unlikely material, like metals, yielding energy useful to the cell. As per the recent study, the bacteria can use manganese for a process called chemosynthesis, which converts carbon dioxide into biomass. The researchers also speculated that the unidentified microbes could harness the process to spur growth.

Discovery can help understand groundwater

The new finding can help scientist better understand groundwater, and water systems which can become clogged by manganese oxides. The scientist believes that the discovery could also help them understand manganese nodules, which are large metallic balls which can reach the size of grapefruit and are often found on the seafloor. While the researchers know that the ball contains rare metals, they also noted that very little is understood about them.

Jared said, "There is a whole set of environmental engineering literature on drinking-water-distribution systems getting clogged by manganese oxides”.

He added, “But how and for what reason such material is generated there has remained an enigma. Clearly, many scientists have considered that bacteria using manganese for energy might be responsible, but evidence supporting this idea was not available until now”.

(Image: Rep/Pixabay)

