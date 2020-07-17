SpaceX Starlink Internet Sign Up, Beta Areas And "UFO On A Stick"

To provide the fastest internet in the world, the SpaceX Starlink Mission has started finding participants for its beta testing program. SpaceX is racing towards completing its dream to enter into the broadband market. SpaceX promises to provide mindblowing Starlink Internet Speed of 1 GB per second. Currently, 540 Starlink satellites are present in the Low Earth Orbit in space after June 25's launch of Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX Starlink Beta testing sign up started

A new report has been intriguing the audience as Elon Musk is going to provide Starlink Beta testing opportunities to people. Recently, pictures of disc antennas went viral on Twitter which revealed how a Starlink broadband connection would look like. Calling it "UFO on a stick," the Twitter user says that "Starlink user terminal looks beautiful".

UFO on a stick aka Starlink user terminal looks beautiful

Many people around the globe want to sign up for the SpaceX Starlink Beta testing program. They are curious to know how to sign up for SpaceX Starlink internet and which places are under SpaceX Starlink beta areas. However, do not worry, here is all we know so far.

Starlink beta sign up details

The Starlink website is now inviting people to get updates on Starlink news and service availability in their area. All they have to do is provide their email address and zip code. If a person wishes to apply for the Starlink beta testing program, they will have to apply for updates to get access to the public beta test of the Starlink service. If the applicant is invited for beta testing, they can expect to get a user terminal with a flat disc antenna which will self-direct itself for best satellite signals. As per reports, the users also have to provide their complete address over email once they are selected to be a SpaceX Starlink Beta participant.

SpaceX Starlink beta areas

SpaceX Starlink Beta program is said to kick off the beta with users in the "Northern United States and lower Canada, with those living in rural and/or remote communities in the Washington State area," according to an FAQ on the beta published on Reddit. The FAQ also revealed that the participants of the Starlink Beta are required to have a clear view of the northern sky because Starlink's system of satellites can only provide internet service between 44 degrees and 52 degrees north latitude. Elon Musk revealed that once the terminal has a good view of the sky, it has motors to "self-orient for optimal view angle".

Starlink terminal has motors to self-orient for optimal view angle. No expert installer required. Just plug in & give it a clear view of the sky. Can be in garden, on roof, table, pretty much anywhere, so long as it has a wide view of the sky. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2020

