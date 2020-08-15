Assam: Kaziranga staff & CWRC rescue female rhino calf in joint operation

A female rhino calf was rescued by officials in Assam's Dahgaon village on August 15. The rescue operation was jointly conducted by a team of Kaziranga National Park staff and Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC). As per news agency ANI, the rescued animal is currently under observation at CWRC - wildlife care facility of Assam Forest Department and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Photographs of the mission were shared by the news agency on Twitter. In one of the photo, workers could be seen using a blanket to hold and lift the baby rhino. The photographs show the baby animal lying in a puddle of water amid heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, another photograph shows the baby animal resting inside a room at the CWRC care facility.

Assam: A joint team of Kaziranga National Park & Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC) rescued a female rhino calf from Dahgaon village today. The calf is under observation at CWRC - wildlife care facility of Assam Forest Dept & Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). pic.twitter.com/4sYfmliJ76 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Another rescue mission

Earlier this month, the Kaziranga National Park staff rescued another Rhino calf. The Kaziranga National Park’s Twitter handle shared a post along with a picture of the rescued baby rhino. According to social media handle of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger reserve, Public relation officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya, said “A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother.”

