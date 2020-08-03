Assam: Kaziranga National Park Staff Rescues Baby Rhino, Netizens Say 'amazing Job'

Kaziranga National Park staff on August 1 rescued a four-day-old Rhino calf in the morning. The Kaziranga National Park’s Twitter handle shared a post along with a picture of the rescued baby rhino. According to social media handle of Kaziranga National Park and tiger reserve, Public relation officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya, said “A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother,”.

Read Assam Floods: Over 56 Lakh People Affected, 4-day-old Rhino Calf Rescued In Kaziranga

Read: Assam Mulls To Reopen Schools, Colleges From September 1; Final Decision Lies With Centre

A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by our staff at 10:30am today and was taken to our rescue centre CWRC for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother.@ParimalSuklaba1 @moefcc @iam_Pirai @surenmehra @panjitbasu13 @ritupabanborah pic.twitter.com/173dltdPhU — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) August 2, 2020

Netizens lauded Forest Staff

You guys do an amazing job!

Much appreciation for the wellfare of these animals and surroundings!

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — hkg charlie in catalonia 🎗 (@charliechancat) August 2, 2020

Great work !! — ।। अविनाश ।। (@iavinashkr) August 2, 2020

Read :Assam Tea Gardens To Get 119 New High Schools

So small little kid..thanks for saving his life — Rahull Singh( Rahul Bharti) (@indiaonrail) August 3, 2020

The Kaziranga park in Assam state is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinos, which faced extinction at the turn of the century. This year's monsoon rains have almost 85% of the park underwater more than 100 wild animals, including at least eight rare rhinos, have died in recent flooding at a national park in north-eastern India.

Read Assam Floods: UN Stands Ready To Support Government Of India If Required, Says Guterres