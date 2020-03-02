Sikkim Fights Plastic By Introducing Eco-friendly Bamboo Water Bottles For Tourists

One of the most heartwarming towns of Sikkim, Lachen attracts more than a lakh of tourists a year. To maintain its beauty, the city is all set to introduce bamboo water bottles for the tourists that visit the place. The State has been successful for banning the usage of plastic bottles in its province. However, the main problem faced by the city was the litter spread by the tourists carrying water bottles.

Lachen in Sikkim introduces bamboo bottles

Lachen is amongst the most visited tourist places in India. Many people from distinct corners of the globe come to visit this place to experience the scenic beauty of mother nature, and to enjoy the bliss of the snow-peaked mountains and more. However, as the number of visitors increases the amount of plastic wastes is also increasing significantly. This has proven to be a problem for the state which is why the local community completely banned the usage of plastic water bottles inside the town.

There are significant checks in the vicinity of the state. Tourists vehicles are checked along the way to make sure no visitor carries plastic bottles with them in their journey. To aid the water bottle issues, bamboo water bottles have been ordered from Assam through Sikkim by Rajya Sabha MP Hishey Lachungpa.

Lachen is considered to be one of the first cities to ban the usage of plastic bottles. In 1998, the state of Sikkim took its first steps towards banning plastic water bottles and later in 2016, it banned the use of packaged drinking water in government offices as well as at all government events. According to the reports, the local authorities of Lachen has ordered 1000 bamboo water bottles as an initiative for stopping the use of plastic bottles in the town. The tourist destination is expected to increase the number of bamboo bottle usage in the future.

