Solar Eclipse Time In Australia: From Where And At What Time Will The Eclipse Be Visible?

The 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse is going to occur on June 21, 2020, and Australia, like many other countries of the world, will witness this annular Solar Eclipse. During the Solar Eclipse in Australia, 86.31 per cent of the sun will be covered by the moon. It is a known fact that this marvellous celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon comes between the Earth and the sun. Read this article to find out the Solar eclipse time in Australia.

We have a "ring of fire" solar eclipse this weekend on June 21st 🌞 those of us in the US can't view it, but it can be viewed in South/East Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.https://t.co/m2SCnTIM57. pic.twitter.com/Y4yDEGok2S — Candie (@candiej__) June 17, 2020

Solar Eclipse time in Australia

The Solar Eclipse in Australia will be visible from the northern part of the country. In the northern Australian city of Darwin, the eclipse will last for 57 minutes. The solar eclipse time here is from 5:33 pm to 6:30 pm. Stargazers and astrophiles will have the best opportunity to witness the Solar Eclipse in Australia from Cape York and Darwin.

Solar Eclipse June 2020

The Annular Solar Eclipse occurs in every one or two years and is named, the ‘Ring of Fire' due to the fiery glow that appears on the edges to the moon. The bright orange ring that is formed around the moon is known as an ‘Annulus’. Hence, the eclipse is named as ‘Annular Solar Eclipse’.

According to the reports on a science portal, the first place on Earth to witness eclipse will be near the town of Impfondo in the northeastern Republic of the Congo. The solar eclipse time here will be 5:47 a.m. local time, which is just a few minutes after sunrise. The path of the Solar Eclipse will go northeast from Republic of Congo to South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea. It will then cross the Red Sea into the Arabian Peninsula. Its trajectory will then include Pakistan, northern India, and southern China before reaching Taiwan. Taiwan will be the last place to witness the solar eclipse of June 2020.

Do’s and Dont’s during Solar Eclipse in Australia

Here are the Do's and Dont’s for witnessing the Solar Eclipse in Australia and other countries around the world.

Dont’s

Don’t look directly at the Sun during the eclipse and even otherwise, without wearing proper eye protection.

Don’t look at the Sun via sunglasses of any type or with filters made from photographic film.

Don’t fit any filter to the telescope without first checking it thoroughly for damage. If you find that it is scuffed, scratched, or has pinholes in it, don’t use it at all.

Do’s