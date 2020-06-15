COVID-19: Chennai-based Scientist Believes Solar Eclipse Is Linked To Pandemic

A scientist in Chennai has recently made a claim that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is somehow linked to a solar eclipse that occurred on December 26 last year. According to reports, the scientist believes that the pandemic occurred after a mutated particle interaction of the first neutron due to fission energy emitted after the solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse and its links to COVID-19 a 'natural phenomenon'

As per reports, Dr KL Sundar Krishna, Nuclear and Earth Scientist believes that the eclipse on December 26 changed the planetary configuration in the solar system. He also added "The virus has occurred from the upper atmosphere due to the inter-planetary force variation, a new alignment in which the Earth has created a conducive atmosphere. For the first neutrons (with no charge in nature), are coming out of most fission energy from the sun.".

Read: Mumbai Maintains A Steady Rise With 1395 New COVID-19 Cases; 4540 Samples Tested In 24 Hrs

Read: Delhi Sees Highest Single-day Spike Of 2,224 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Jumps To 41,182

Elaborating further, Krishna said, "They may have started nucleating (nucleus formation) with foreign absorbing material which could be a nucleus of the biomolecule, Bio-nuclear interaction taken place in the upper atmosphere. The mutation of the biomolecular structure (protein) might have been a possible source of this virus.".

Krishna has claimed that the mutation was first seen in China but there exists no proof. He has added that the mutation could be the result of an experiment or deliberate attempt. He believes that the upcoming solar eclipse could prove to be a turning point and make the coronavirus inactive.

Read: France: Prez Macron Claims 'first Victory' Against COVID-19, Declares Paris A 'green Zone'

Read: Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases In Thane Police Reach 269, Palghar 50

Krishna has claimed that this is a natural process and therefore there is no need for people to panic. He believes that the sunlight and the solar eclipse will be a natural remedy for the virus.

(Input Credit ANI)(Image Credit Pixabay)